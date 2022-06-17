‘Good writers, storytellers empower you’: Actor Danish Husain on books and his engagement with literature

'Shelf Life' is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In a new segment, we take a tour of actor, poet and storyteller Danish Husain’s library to know about his reading process and preferences

Actor Danish Husain credits his mother and uncle for his earliest interests in reading books. Image credit: Raj Patil

“I always travel with a book,” says Danish Husain, while placing a hardcover of ‘The Dawn of Everything’ by David Graeber and David Wengrow, his current read, in a bag as he prepares to set out for his next shoot for the day. Amid his hectic schedule involving a multitude of roles as an actor, storyteller, poet and a theatre artist, he never misses a chance to read a book or two.