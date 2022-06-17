Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Good writers storytellers empower you Actor Danish Husain on books and his engagement with literature

‘Good writers, storytellers empower you’: Actor Danish Husain on books and his engagement with literature

Premium

Updated on: 18 June,2022 11:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sarasvati T | sarasvati.nagesh@mid-day.com

Top

'Shelf Life' is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In a new segment, we take a tour of actor, poet and storyteller Danish Husain’s library to know about his reading process and preferences

‘Good writers, storytellers empower you’: Actor Danish Husain on books and his engagement with literature

Actor Danish Husain credits his mother and uncle for his earliest interests in reading books. Image credit: Raj Patil


“I always travel with a book,” says Danish Husain, while placing a hardcover of ‘The Dawn of Everything’ by David Graeber and David Wengrow, his current read, in a bag as he prepares to set out for his next shoot for the day. Amid his hectic schedule involving a multitude of roles as an actor, storyteller, poet and a theatre artist, he never misses a chance to read a book or two.

life and style Arts and culture culture news Lifestyle news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK