Goodbye, Internet Explorer: Mumbaikars get nostalgic about the browser that gave them ‘entry into a whole new world’

As the world bid adieu to the iconic browser on June 15, four Mumbaikars who grew up with it share their fond memories of using Internet Explorer before moving on to faster options. While they will miss it, they are also thankful and look forward to a better future to browse the internet

Image for representational purpose only. Photo: istock

"Internet Explorer was one of our earliest portals to this wondrous new digital reality," says Powai-based Sahil Vaidya, on learning about American tech giant Microsoft retiring Internet Explorer, which breathed its last on June 15. Vaidya remembers getting access to the browser as a 7-8-year-old and since the Internet had just started reaching people around the world, Internet Explorer was the only browser at the time for everybody. “I fondly remember being excited about accessing Cartoon Network's website and all the possibilities of playing games on the Internet,” adds the 28-year-old.