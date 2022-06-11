Google Cloud employee calculates Pi to 100 trillion digits

After starting the process in October 2021, it took the computers until March 2022 to finish. At 157 days, compared to 121 days spent figuring out a shorter number in 2019, it was going more than twice as fast

Emma Haruka Iwao, an employee of tech giant Google has beaten her own record from three years ago after she managed to calculate the value of Pi in more digits than before by using Google Cloud, where she is a developer advocate.

In 2019, she was able to calculate pi to its 31.4 trillionth digit, and now, using the same Google Cloud y-cruncher programme Iwao was able to find pi to its 100 trillionth digit, which is zero, reports The Verge.

After starting the process in October 2021, it took the computers until March 2022 to finish. At 157 days, compared to 121 days spent figuring out a shorter number in 2019, it was going more than twice as fast.

According to Iwao, she was using the same tools and techniques, but the enhanced speed is due to how the parts of Google Cloud have improved since then with 100Gbps networking, balanced Persistent Disks, and other features detailed in this deep dive into the calculations.

Another significant difference is the massive amounts of data processed to calculate numbers this far out.

During the first record-breaking calculation, computers processed about 19,000 TB (terabytes) of data, as per the report.

This time around to calculate 100 trillion digits, the computer processed about 82,000 TB of data, it added.



