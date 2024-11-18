Grammy-award winning EDM star Zedd to perform in India in March 2025

He will perform in Bengaluru on March 6, 2025 and in Delhi-NCR on March 7, 2025

German DJ, producer and EDM star Zedd is bringing his globally acclaimed Telos Tour 2025 to India, with two performances scheduled in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

He will perform in Bengaluru on March 6, 2025 and in Delhi-NCR on March 7, 2025.

Zedd will deliver his signature blend of electronic and house music, creating an evening filled with high-energy beats, captivating visuals and the immersive soundscapes that have made him one of the most influential figures in electronic music.

With chart-topping hits like ‘Clarity’, ‘Stay The Night’, ‘Spectrum’ and ‘The Middle’, the artist has made a place for himself with his signature sound and genre-blending production. He is also known for his innovative collaborations with pop stars like Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez and Maren Morris.

Zedd's album 'Telos' has also been nominated for 67th Grammy Awards in the 'Best Dance/Electronic Album' category.

Speaking on the upcoming shows in India, Zedd stated, “The energy of the Indian crowd is truly one of a kind, and I’ve always felt an incredible connection with my fans here. These two shows promise to be filled with unforgettable moments and I can’t wait to share my music and passion with everyone. See you soon, India!”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Zedd to perform two mindblowing shows in India. His influence and contribution to the electronic music landscape is truly unmatched and we’re confident that his unique beats and infectious energy will leave fans wanting more.”

The tickets for the shows will go live on November 20, 2024 at 12 PM on BookMyShow.

Show details

March 6, 2025 - Manpho Convention Center, Bengaluru

March 7, 2025 - Huda Gymkhana, Sector 29, Gurugram