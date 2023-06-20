Grammy Award-winning Gipsy Kings on why their music transcends boundaries

The French band with origins in Spain recently performed in Mumbai as part of their ‘Bamboleo Tour’ in India, to mark 35 years of releasing the ‘hit song’. In an interview with Mid-day Online, Diego Baliardo and Max Baliardo delve into their multi-lingual music and how they manage to start a fiesta even after forty years

Gipsy Kings performed in Mumbai earlier this June in a packed arena of people singing and dancing. Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Market City Kurla

Dressing in vibrant floral-themed shirts and colourfully printed dresses, husbands danced with their wives, fathers danced with their daughters, couples and singles alike – all entranced in the music of Gipsy Kings, when they performed in Mumbai in the beginning of June.

The French band with origins in Spain, saw Montpellier-based ‘Gipsy Kings by Diego Bailardo’ come to the island city, after Pune and before Bengaluru, as part of their three-city ‘Bamboleo Tour’ in India. If you were there, you know it was nothing short of a carnival that also happened to mark 35 years since the release of their song ‘Bamboleo’, one among many hits.

While many people did not understand the language, it did not take long for them to tap their feet and start jiving almost immediately because the music was doing the talking. These were evidently those who grew up listening to their songs, apart from the popular 'Bamboleo', with hits like ‘Volare’, ‘Djobi Djoba’, ‘Bem Bem Maria’ and even their version of ‘Hotel California’, originally by American classic rock band 'Eagles'. Others, particularly youths, took to dancing and letting their hair down because it was a refreshing celebration of Flamenco music.

Part of the original band which has members of the Reyes and Baliardo family, this one consisted of lead vocalist Nicolas Reyes, guitarist and vocalist Paul Reyes, guitarist and vocalist Andre Reyes, backing vocalist Canut Reyes, guitarist and vocalist Patchai Reyes, guitarist Diego Baliardo and guitarist Paco Baliardo. They made the audience groove to their tunes as they unfurled their foot-tapping fiesta at Phoenix Market City in Kurla.

Speaking to Midday, Diego Baliardo and Max Baliardo expressed their happiness for their visit to India and delved into why their music still has a huge following after more than four decades. They also talked about their popularity around the world, dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, working on their upcoming album and starting a fiesta.

You have performed in multiple cities on your India tour. Which one is your favourite till now and why?

Diego Baliardo: There are no favorites for us. All cities are different and all the audiences wanted to enjoy the Gipsy fiesta with us.

Many Indians like me have listened to your music for over two decades. For a band that has been singing in Catalan, Spanish and French dialects, why do you think your music has managed to cross boundaries over the years?

Diego Baliardo: We sing in Spanish and we speak Catalan in our life and also French of course. So, it is fantastic to see that our music crosses many generations including the ones not born 35 years ago when Bamboleo was created.

The story of how your band was formed is fascinating. Even though you call France your home, do you believe your music has kept you closer to Spain?

Max Baliardo: Of course. We also perform in Spain in festivals and open-air theatres; also, at Canaria Islands and Mallorca islands. We have a huge fan following in Spain.

Interestingly, the band also sings in various French dialects. What inspired you to include them in your music?

Diego Baliardo: The band has sung in different French dialects apart from Catalan and Spanish to give the music a real mix.

There are very few bands that stay together for long today. Your band has stayed together for over four decades. What would you say is the reason?

Max Baliardo: We think it is because the public really feels that we sing with passion and our heart, and we continue to share this Gipsy fiesta with them.

The music by Gipsy King has been a part of so many movies over the years. Do you believe the film industry is far more accepting of Spanish music today than when you started out?

Max Baliardo: I think Spanish music is not only more accepted nowadays for movies but also for publicities (advertisements). Do you know that in Japan they use our songs for TV spots? Spanish music brings sunshine to everyone’s hearts.

You have been nominated for multiple Grammy awards and even won one for your 2013 album. Firstly, what inspired the album and how did it feel to win it after three decades?

Diego Baliardo: The album was inspired by our flamenco origin. Of course, it was an honour to win such an award. We were very happy and proud of that.

The Covid-19 pandemic was a difficult time for many. How did you all spend it?

Max Baliardo: The Covid-19 pandemic was catastrophic. The concerts were stopped immediately. We don’t have good memories about that period. Fortunately, this is behind us … we hope.

Are you currently working on any new music? What can fans expect from you this year and the time to come?

Diego Baliardo: We are preparing a new album with new songs and new instrumentals. We have added some to our new playlist for 2023 concerts. Come and enjoy them with us.