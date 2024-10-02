These legendary musicians, each a Grammy Award laureate, have collectively garnered 31 prestigious awards for their virtuosity and novelty, including two for their 2023 album 'As We Speak'

Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia join Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer for their four-city India tour from January 4 to January 11. Photo Courtesy:

Listen to this article Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia to embark on 'As We Speak' India tour in January 2025 x 00:00

As more Indians enjoy the concert experience, Grammy Award-winners Zakir Hussain, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia will embark on their 'As We Speak' India tour in January 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour, which sees Perfect Harmony Productions in collaboration with Panache Media, to bring ‘As We Speak’, a global touring IP where tabla and bansuri meet upright bass and banjo, featuring the unparalleled talents of the Grammy-winning maestros to captivate audiences early next year with the seamless fusion of diverse musical influences.

These legendary musicians, each a Grammy Award laureate, have collectively garnered 31 prestigious awards for their virtuosity and novelty, including two for their 2023 album 'As We Speak'. Together, the quartet will create a harmonious tapestry, seamlessly blending the intricate rhythms and melodic nuances of Indian classical music with the improvisational freedom and groove of Western jazz.

Tabla wizard Zakir Hussain states, “India holds a special place in my heart. Returning to my homeland to perform with such incredible musicians is a dream come true. This concert is a celebration of the universal language of music. It's an opportunity to explore the common ground between Indian classical and Western jazz, and to create something truly unique and inspiring. Collaborating with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia has been a dream come true. Their musical brilliance and open-mindedness have made this project a truly unforgettable experience. I'm excited to share the magic of our music with Indian audiences.”

Banjo legend Béla Fleck states, “India is a country rich in musical traditions. I've always been fascinated by the complexity and beauty of Indian classical music. Performing in India is a dream come true. I've always admired the passion and enthusiasm of Indian audiences."

Double bass virtuoso Edgar Meyer states, “I'm excited to explore the connections between Indian classical music and Western jazz. I hope that our performance will inspire new conversations about the universal language of music."

Acclaimed flautist Rakesh Chaurasia adds, “I hope that our music can inspire young musicians and fans to explore the rich traditions of Indian classical music. Collaborating with such talented musicians from different backgrounds is a truly unique experience.”

Abhinav Upadhyay, founder, Perfect Harmony Productions states, “We're thrilled to bring As We Speak to India for the first time. This tour is a celebration of the power of music to transcend geographies and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of diversity."

Randhir Roy, founder, Panache Media states, “We are glad to partner with this historic musical event that will be remembered for generations to come. Audiences can witness the unprecedented fusion of genres as these four musical giants come together on one stage.”

Across a dozen songs, this one-of-a-kind quartet aims to easily glide between the cerebral complexity of Indian rhythm and the gut-level groove of a funky bass line, sounding equally at home with the rigours of raga.

Concert dates and venues:

Bengaluru: January 4, 2025 at Jayamahal Palace

Hyderabad: January 5, 2025 at Shilpakala Vedika Auditorium

Mumbai: January 10, 2025 at Sri Shanmukhanand Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium

New Delhi: January 11, 2025 at Siri Fort Auditorium Hall