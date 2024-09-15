This edition’s line-up will feature international hip-hop icon Pusha T as a headliner, alongside the festival’s founder DIVINE. It also includes Gully Gang All Stars, Prabh Deep, Lisa Mishra, Sambata, Yashraj, Gravity, Bombay Bassment, Reble, DJ Proof, DJ Kan-i, OG Shez, and Beatraw x D-Cypher

Spearheaded by DIVINE, the festival made its debut in 2018. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

Listen to this article Gully Fest hip-hop music festival returns for second edition on October 26 - 27 in Mumbai x 00:00

Indian hip-hop music festival Gully Fest is set to make a resounding comeback on October 26-27 in Mumbai at Nesco Center in Goregaon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spearheaded by multi-platinum hip-hop trailblazer Vivian Fernandes, popularly known as DIVINE, and his music conglomerate Gully Gang, the aspirational festival is popular among the hip hop community after its debut in 2018.

This year, the edition promises to be a homecoming celebration spotlighting Indian hip hop’s triumph, originating from the streets to dominating mainstream popular culture. With a tagline of ‘Hip-Hop Mere Gully Mein’ (translating to hip-hop in my street), the two-day festival will pay homage to the evolution and rise of the genre, acknowledging its humble roots and commemorating its undeniable impact as a thriving cultural movement. This year’s theme revolves around the idea of varsity and university culture, and how these influences have shaped the style and standpoint of artists and hip-hop enthusiasts for generations.

With a focus on community and diversity, the festival will provide a platform for both established artists and emerging talent, ensuring that the genre's diverse voices are authentically represented. This edition’s line-up will feature international hip-hop icon Pusha T as a headliner, alongside the festival’s founder DIVINE. Joining the iconic heavyweights will be a roster of talented Indian artists, including Gully Gang All Stars, Prabh Deep, Lisa Mishra, Sambata, Yashraj, Gravity, Bombay Bassment, Reble, DJ Proof, DJ Kan-i, OG Shez, and Beatraw x D-Cypher.

DIVINE comments, "It really was all a dream -- to see how far we’ve come as a movement, to see so many take up the mic & a pen, to see how our music has travelled so far and wide in India and beyond. Gully Fest is a celebration of that, we want to bring down global rap icons to India, to highlight the best of Indian Hip-Hop and to platform upcoming artists.”

Besides the standout music performances, attendees can also look forward to engaging in immersive experiences. The festival venue will feature a variety of installations and experience zones, including a graffiti wall, skate ramp, interactive boombox and year book photo booth at its second edition.

While the festival kicks off in Mumbai this year, it's set to expand to various cities across India next year, ensuring the continued momentum of the movement.

General sale for the Mumbai edition is live on PayTM Insider with early bird tickets already sold out. The ticket prices for Phase 1 start from Rs 1,299 per person for a GA festival pass, and Rs 3299 per person for a VIP festival pass.