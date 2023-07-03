Guru Purnima 2023: Here are quotes to highlight the role of gurus in our lives

This sacred festival is marked on July 3, on the first full moon day since the summer solstice. It is observed to mark the importance of ‘gurus’ or mentors/teachers in our lives. On this day we share some popular quotes that tell us importance of a teacher

Guru Purnima is a sacred festival celebrated in India to honour and express gratitude towards our gurus (spiritual teachers) and mentors. The word "Guru" refers to a person who enlightens us, guides us, and imparts knowledge and wisdom. The festival holds great significance as it symbolises the bond between the teacher and the disciple.

On this day, we take a look at some popular quotes that highlight the important role gurus play in our lives.

Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before Guru who introduced God to me – Kabir

Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, and Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru – Adi Shankara

I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well - Alexander the Great

It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge —Albert Einstein

Those who know, do. Those that understand, teach —Aristotle

If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world- Malala Yousafzai

There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru’s grace … no state higher than a meditation on the Guru. – Muktananda

Teach love, generosity, good manners and some of that will drift from the classroom to the home and who knows, the children will be educating the parents –Roger Moore

Worshipping the ‘guru’ is an old tradition in India that has been living on. Many people perform ceremonies and conduct events to honour their gurus. On this day, you can be thankful to all your teachers who have contributed to making a positive difference in your life.



