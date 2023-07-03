Breaking News
Shiva Lovlina Nikhat named in 13 member Asian Games boxing squad

Updated on: 03 July,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |



Deepak Bhoria will be competing in the 51kg Flyweight category.

Shiva Thapa and Lovlina Borgohain

Record six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen will spearhead the Indian boxing squad for the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.


Also Read: Five Indian boxers settle for bronze medals


With a World Championships bronze medal and six Asian Championships medals under his belt, Shiva will be looking to add a first Asian Games medal to his kitty as he represents the country in the 63.5 kg category. Deepak Bhoria will be competing in the 51kg Flyweight category.


