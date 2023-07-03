Deepak Bhoria will be competing in the 51kg Flyweight category.

Shiva Thapa and Lovlina Borgohain

Listen to this article Shiva, Lovlina, Nikhat named in 13-member Asian Games boxing squad x 00:00

Record six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen will spearhead the Indian boxing squad for the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

Also Read: Five Indian boxers settle for bronze medals

ADVERTISEMENT

With a World Championships bronze medal and six Asian Championships medals under his belt, Shiva will be looking to add a first Asian Games medal to his kitty as he represents the country in the 63.5 kg category. Deepak Bhoria will be competing in the 51kg Flyweight category.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever