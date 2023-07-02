Breaking News
Five Indian boxers settle for bronze medals

Five Indian boxers settle for bronze medals

Updated on: 02 July,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Astana (Kazakhstan)
PTI

Despite a spirited performance, Vijay Kumar (60kg) went down fighting 1-4 against Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the semi-final bout to sign off with a bronze medal

India’s Sumit during his semi-final bout in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Saturday. Pic/BFI

India ended their campaign at the Elorda Cup boxing tournament with five medals after Vijay Kumar, Sushma, Keisham Sanjit Singh, Neema and Sumit clinched a bronze each in their respective categories here on Saturday.


Despite a spirited performance, Vijay Kumar (60kg) went down fighting 1-4 against Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the semi-final bout to sign off with a bronze medal.


In the 81kg category, Sushma fought valiantly against the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan but had to endure a 0-5 defeat by unanimous decision and conclude her campaign with a bronze.


The other pugilists to secure medals for India at the tournament were Keisham (48kg), Neema (63kg) and Sumit (86kg)—all signing off with bronze. The bronze medallists will be awarded with a prize money of USD200.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

