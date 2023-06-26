Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: Five Harry Potter characters you should definitely know about

The first book in the Harry Potter series called 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' was released on June 26, 1997, and continues to be read even today. However, there are many who haven't entered the universe yet but it's never too late, and here's' a little guide to get you started

If you have heard of Harry Potter for the longest time over the last two decades, but have found it difficult to keep up with everything that happens in the life of Harry Potter, then we hear you. Today marks 26 years since the release of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', the first Harry Potter book, on June 26, 1997. It was only the start to a whole different universe created by UK author JK Rowling almost 30 years ago. Now, if you still haven't got to reading the books or watching the films, then it is perfectly alright.



However, if you are still keen to explore the fantasy series but not sure about how to go about the Potterverse just yet, then we are here to help you. Just like your Lord Of The Rings or your modern day Game of Thrones, there are many characters that come to life in the seven-part series. Interestingly, each of them have their own uniqueness and that's what makes the story immersive for any reader.



While there is always time to come to them later, the following characters are important to start with the first book or movie.



Harry Potter

The entire series is based on the life of Harry Potter, the central character of the books, who is also popularly known as 'The Boy Who Lived', and has a lightning scar on his forehead. The character is played by Daniel Radcliffe on screen in the movies. Potter is the son of Lily and James Potter, who were killed by Lord Voldemort. The 11-year-old lives with his uncle Vernon Dursley, aunt Petunia Dursley and cousin Dudley Dursley, who aren't too kind to him, but only till Rubeus Hagrid comes to take him to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.



Ronald Weasley

Known to be Harry Potter's best friend, red-haired Ronald Weasley comes from a family of witches and wizards, all who can be recognised by their shock of red hair. Weasley, who is played by Rupert Grint on screen in the movies, is an instrumental part of Potter's life. He is part of their trio, which also includes Hermione Granger - all of whom meet each other on the train to Hogwarts from Platform 9 3/4 at the King's Cross railway station.



Hermione Granger

One of the most influential characters, Hermione Granger is special because she is not like Harry Potter or Ronald Weasley, and is born a Muggle (people not from a magical background). However, Granger proves her mettle by being the one to know every answer in class, often getting annoying for those around her. However, she happens to be the brains of the group and have the best plans in the future, whenever they face Lord Voldemort, who tries to kill Harry Potter on several occasions.

Albus Dumbledore

One of the most important people in Harry Potter's life, Albus Dumbledore is the headmaster at Hogwarts, and becomes his confidante through the series; he also learns a lot from him. Interestingly, Dumbledore's relationship with Potter starts much before he arrives at the school of magic, because it was the magician who placed him at the doorstep of his uncle and aunt's home. Dumbledore is also known to have a phoenix called Fawkes, as his companion.

Lord Voldemort

Tom Marvolo Riddle or Lord Voldemort, as he is more popularly known is the main antagonist in the Harry Potter series, and sole purpose is to murder Potter, who according to a prophecy, has the ability to defeat the Dark Lord, the other name for Riddle, who is also known as You-Know-Who-He-Must-Not-Be-Named. Voldemort appears in the first book as he tries to steal the Philosopher's Stone, and finally appears on the back of Professor Quirinus Quirrel's head.