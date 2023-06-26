Breaking News
Handler fights off leopard to save his jenny
Worker cleaning drain mowed down in Kandivli
‘PFI Zindabad’ appear at Navi Mumbai houses
Palghar gets village-level disaster management panels
Rains make little impact on lake levels
‘Water level was rising as I struggled to get out of car’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone Mumbai based mother daughter Potterheads relive the generational buzz around the books

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Mumbai-based mother-daughter Potterheads relive the generational buzz around the books

Updated on: 26 June,2023 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Twenty six years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first released, city based mother-daughter Potterheads relive the generational buzz around the books and face off in a Potter quiz

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Mumbai-based mother-daughter Potterheads relive the generational buzz around the books

A still from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Pics Courtesy/Youtube, Wiki fan page, Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Mumbai-based mother-daughter Potterheads relive the generational buzz around the books
x
00:00

Strengthening the blood pact  


Dhwani Nagda and her mother bonded over the Harry Potter franchise; (right) Nagda’s first-ever Harry Potter book was a gift from her US-based relativesDhwani Nagda and her mother bonded over the Harry Potter franchise; (right) Nagda’s first-ever Harry Potter book was a gift from her US-based relatives


Dhwani Nagda, 30, brand strategist
I WAS probably four years old when the first book was released on June 26, 1997. My mother was the one who introduced me to the Harry Potter world. She was an avid reader and wanted me to pick up the habit. My first book was Philosopher’s Stone, which my uncle and aunt had bought from the USA. They wanted me to read it. But my mom read it first to check if it was children-friendly. And later, when I started reading it, I was hooked. My dad used to stand in the long lines to make sure I got the books on the day they were published in India. The day the seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was released, my dad procured it after standing in the queue of a bookstore at 10 am; I remember that I sat with the book till 7.30 pm of the same day and finished it in one go. I only stepped away for bathroom breaks. Harry Potter mania is very real. I know many parents and children who read the books together. I bonded with my mother while reading the books and watching the movies. We still host a Harry Potter movie marathon every year. It’s our go-to thing. 


It wasn’t an immediate hit 

It wasn’t an immediate hit 

Pomley Maheshwari, 53, professor
The book wasn’t an immediate hit. It took time, and more so in India. Our first books here came out only in the early 2000s. There was something about the children’s book that I always admired. I wanted my daughter to read it but when my brother and my sister-in-law bought it from the USA, I was a little sceptical. This was a book written in the West. I had my doubts. But I remember the long queues during the initial release in the country. The mania here increased drastically after the release of the first movie. And even 26 years after the first release, every time I open the door, my children will remind me to say “Alohomora” [for muggles: It’s a spell used to open locked doors in the wizarding world]. 

Wizarding War

mumbai guide Lifestyle news harry potter culture news mumbai Books

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK