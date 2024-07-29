The show features a star-studded lineup of artists such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shujaat Husain Khan and Rakesh Chaurasia. Joining these icons will be the Sufi qawwal Shivam Bhardwaj, Gary Lawyer, Kaiya Maxfield and Fado singer Nadia Rebelo

Witness a rare jugalbandi of the sea, the monsoon and artists from various genres

Listen to this article Head to a weekend of Hindustani classical music in Goa this August x 00:00

Apart from the quaint shacks and serene beaches, one of the most well-kept secrets of Goa is the season of monsoons. Uncrowded, mossy and dense - it appeals to those who seek the unordinary. For those who like to blend it with sonic waves, here is a weekend devoted to Hindustani classical music, in an intimate setting amongst the music marvels of the 21st century.

Witness the jugalbandi of man and nature as the icons of music, arts, gastronomy and mixology come together to dish music against the backdrop of raging seas. Organised by Showhouse, Malhar & The Sea is a unique festival that showcases India's rich musical heritage, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shujaat Husain Khan and Rakesh Chaurasia. Joining these icons will be the Sufi qawwal Shivam Bhardwaj, Gary Lawyer, Kaiya Maxfield and Fado singer Nadia Rebelo.

As musical notes unfold, artist Paresh Maity will paint a masterpiece on a canvas which will be auctioned with all proceeds benefiting the National Association for the Blind, Goa.

A visit to Goa is incomplete without a sundowner. ‘Classicool,’ an internationally renowned musical extravaganza created by Purbayan Chatterjee featuring Karsh Kale, presents an opportunity for the same. Chatterjee, noted for amalgamating traditional Indian classical music with contemporary world music genres, while, Kale, an internationally acclaimed Indian American percussionist will cook musical notes, welcoming the evening.

Beyond music, get a chance to immerse yourself in unique cocktails crafted by celebrity mixologist Beckaly Franks who will also be hosting a masterclass on cocktail mixing. Hosted by the prolific theatre and screen actor Ira Dubey, this residential festival offers delectable cuisines, interactions with like-minded people and a luxurious getaway in the heart of Goa.

The event offers an intimate setting and a warm atmosphere to network for just 400 people who will be treated to a weekend of entertainment, luxury and exclusivity.

Where: ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa

When: August 30 - August 31, 2024

For bookings, log on to: bookmyshow.com (seats limited)

