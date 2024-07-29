Breaking News
Four held in Thane firing case, cops cite rivalry in attack on doctor's car
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in canteen of Chitra Cinema
Mumbai: Customs seize over Rs 13 crore worth of gold and contraband, 7 held
Pune civic body issues alert, urges locals to stay safe amid high water levels
PM Modi, President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for India's first medal
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Head to a weekend of Hindustani classical music in Goa this August

Head to a weekend of Hindustani classical music in Goa this August

Updated on: 29 July,2024 02:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

The show features a star-studded lineup of artists such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shujaat Husain Khan and Rakesh Chaurasia. Joining these icons will be the Sufi qawwal Shivam Bhardwaj, Gary Lawyer, Kaiya Maxfield and Fado singer Nadia Rebelo

Head to a weekend of Hindustani classical music in Goa this August

Witness a rare jugalbandi of the sea, the monsoon and artists from various genres

Listen to this article
Head to a weekend of Hindustani classical music in Goa this August
x
00:00

Apart from the quaint shacks and serene beaches, one of the most well-kept secrets of Goa is the season of monsoons. Uncrowded, mossy and dense - it appeals to those who seek the unordinary. For those who like to blend it with sonic waves, here is a weekend devoted to Hindustani classical music, in an intimate setting amongst the music marvels of the 21st century.


Witness the jugalbandi of man and nature as the icons of music, arts, gastronomy and mixology come together to dish music against the backdrop of raging seas. Organised by Showhouse, Malhar & The Sea is a unique festival that showcases India's rich musical heritage, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shujaat Husain Khan and Rakesh Chaurasia. Joining these icons will be the Sufi qawwal Shivam Bhardwaj, Gary Lawyer, Kaiya Maxfield and Fado singer Nadia Rebelo.



As musical notes unfold, artist Paresh Maity will paint a masterpiece on a canvas which will be auctioned with all proceeds benefiting the National Association for the Blind, Goa.


A visit to Goa is incomplete without a sundowner. ‘Classicool,’ an internationally renowned musical extravaganza created by Purbayan Chatterjee featuring Karsh Kale, presents an opportunity for the same. Chatterjee, noted for amalgamating traditional Indian classical music with contemporary world music genres, while, Kale, an internationally acclaimed Indian American percussionist will cook musical notes, welcoming the evening.

Beyond music, get a chance to immerse yourself in unique cocktails crafted by celebrity mixologist Beckaly Franks who will also be hosting a masterclass on cocktail mixing. Hosted by the prolific theatre and screen actor Ira Dubey, this residential festival offers delectable cuisines, interactions with like-minded people and a luxurious getaway in the heart of Goa.

The event offers an intimate setting and a warm atmosphere to network for just 400 people who will be treated to a weekend of entertainment, luxury and exclusivity.

Where: ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa
When: August 30 - August 31, 2024
For bookings, log on to: bookmyshow.com (seats limited)

Also read: Upset bishops and mixed reviews for Paris Olympics ceremony

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian classical music indian music Music Mumbai music Big Hit Music Sufi Music life and style Lifestyle news Goa luxury

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK