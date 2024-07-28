Learn to recognise, regulate and embrace all emotions at a two-hour-long Inside Out-themed dance movement therapy workshop

Participants will use various props during the workshop

Listen to this article Move to express at this dance movement therapy workshop in Bandra x 00:00

As the animated movie Inside Out 2 prepares for its last dance across screens in the city, Mumbai folk refuse to part with it just yet. This is reflected in theme house parties, workshops, cakes, merchandise and now, a dance movement therapy workshop inspired by the movie, and the essential message it has for adults and children alike — embrace all emotions. Alisha Pinto, dance movement therapy practitioner and founder of Wings in Motion, believes the movie has rightfully left an impact on the audience. The theme of the movie aligns well with her practice.

A moment from the movie Inside Out 2. PIC COURTESY/Youtube

“As a dancer, I have always been keen to explore its connection with mental wellness. Dance movement therapy often allows you to recognise suppressed emotions you may find difficult tapping into verbally. Movement, in my opinion, helps you know the unknown,” she suggests. In the two-hour-long workshop, Pinto aims to co-create with the participants a safe space which allows them to learn more about themselves, and the possible emotions that unknowingly take charge of the decisions they make in their daily lives.



Art activities will also form part of these sessions

The aim, she says, is not to put emotions in bad or good categories. Instead, she wants them to embrace every emotion, and find a way to regulate and understand the role they play in our lives. “The workshop will be a mix of dancing and other activities that are inspired from the movie,” she explains, adding that it is important to note that this is not a dancing class. Participants won’t be taught how to dance, but instead be guided to move as per their capacity.



Alisha Pinto

On August 4, 11.30 am to 1.30 pm (16 years and above); 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm (8 to 15 years)

At Nautilus at Candies, near Learner’s Academy, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Log on to @wingsinmotion.in

Call 9653242934 (for early bird discount till July 30)

Cost Rs 1,200