Himanshu Dulani announces multi-city India dance tour 'Beyond', marking his return after ACL surgery

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Himanshu Dulani has been recognised for his electrifying hip-hop style and emotive choreography. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangment

Indian dancer, choreographer and social media personality, Himanshu Dulani, has announced his highly anticipated five-city dance workshop tour titled ‘Beyond’, signifying a return to the stage following an ACL surgery.

This tour is in cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, aims to present an opportunity for dancers across India to engage with his skills and learn from him. It isn't a conventional dance workshop, as he aims to showcase his journey of self-discovery and triumph over physical limitations encountered during his recovery.

The tour will feature exclusive classes -- each showcasing fresh choreography every weekend in a different city. With hints of additional cities on social media, Dulani envisions his tour as the genesis of a larger movement, underscoring his steadfast commitment to inspiring others through the transformative power of dance.

Himanshu Dulani states, "More than a dance showcase and a series of workshops. 'Beyond' is an emotional journey of resilience and healing, and pushing past physical and mental limits. With 'Beyond,' I'm not just performing again — I'm rewriting what a comeback looks like. It is a celebration of perseverance, artistry, and the power of dance to overcome challenges."

Participants will will be able to witness Dulani's original choreography and unique style.

Dulani's 'Beyond' India Tour not only marks a resurgence with renewed passion but also complements a successful 2024, highlighted by workshops in both India and the US, a standout performance at YouTube Fanfest India, and a significant Instagram presence fuelled by widely resonating choreography. His mission extends beyond performance to nurturing emerging talent and fostering a vibrant dance community, embodying passion, reinvention, and perseverance.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Dulani has been recognised for his electrifying hip-hop style and emotive choreography. His journey began with viral YouTube videos, amassing over 1.5 million subscribers with routines like Jazzy B’s ‘Dil Luteya’. He has also choreographed superstar Diljit Dosanjh, and created his first music video for Zaeden’s track ‘5 AM'. His choreography, set to popular tracks like ‘Tere Liye’, ‘Pee Loon’ and ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’, has resonated with a wide audience on Instagram. Achieving international recognition in 2016, he contributed to dance crew 13.13's fourth-place finish at the World Hip-Hop Dance Championship in Las Vegas.