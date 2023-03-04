Breaking News
Holi 2023: The ultimate guide to protecting your skin, hair, nails and teeth from colours

Updated on: 04 March,2023 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Representative Image


Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours around the globe, is among the most widely celebrated festivals in India. While these colours seem vibrant and attractive, they may wreak havoc on you. Many mass-produced colours have chemicals which are harmful to your skin, hair nails, and even teeth. The range of adverse reactions could vary depending on your skin sensitivity, or hair type. If you are afraid of being smeared by colours which can harm you, we’ve got Dr. Batul Patel, celebrity dermatologist, and founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic, and Dr Diksha Tahilramani Batra, prosthodontist, and implantalogist, to share precautionary tips that will help you celebrate Holi in a carefree way.

