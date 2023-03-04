Holi 2023: The ultimate guide to protecting your skin, hair, nails and teeth from colours

If you dread playing with colours because of the damage they will do to your skin, hair or perfectly manicured nails, fret not. We’ve got dermatology and dental experts to share simple precautionary and post-care tips that will allow you to celebrate

Representative Image

Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours around the globe, is among the most widely celebrated festivals in India. While these colours seem vibrant and attractive, they may wreak havoc on you. Many mass-produced colours have chemicals which are harmful to your skin, hair nails, and even teeth. The range of adverse reactions could vary depending on your skin sensitivity, or hair type. If you are afraid of being smeared by colours which can harm you, we’ve got Dr. Batul Patel, celebrity dermatologist, and founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic, and Dr Diksha Tahilramani Batra, prosthodontist, and implantalogist, to share precautionary tips that will help you celebrate Holi in a carefree way.