A multi-platinum-selling artist, Timmy Trumpet's breakthrough track ‘Freaks’ has amassed over a billion streams. Photo Courtesy: Sunburn

This Holi, World-renowned Australian DJ, producer and live instrumentalist Timmy Trumpet will perform in India for fans as a part of the Sunburn Holi Weekend.

Brought to the country by popular electronic dance music festival Sunburn, it aims to be a spectacular celebration across four cities with shows in Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai.

Known for his electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, Trumpet will take centre stage as his performance will kick off with two shows on Holi, March 14 -- with an afternoon set to take over Delhi, followed by a sundowner performance in Pune, setting the backdrop for a stellar night.

The celebration will continue with high-octane performances in Kolkata on March 15 and Chennai on March 16 bringing the vibrant colours of Holi to life with Trumpet’s signature energy and showmanship.

The tickets will be available on January 22 from 5 pm starting at Rs 999, exclusively on BookMyShow.

Ranked the No 5 DJ in the world by DJ Mag’s Top 100 in 2024, Timmy Trumpet’s rise to stardom is nothing short of extraordinary. A multi-platinum-selling artist, his breakthrough track ‘Freaks’ has amassed over a billion streams and several of his singles have broken the 100 million mark on Spotify alone.

The Australian DJ's sets have been a staple at the biggest festivals worldwide, including some of the biggest international techno festivals, where Trumpet’s debut mainstage performance became the highest streamed set of all time on their official YouTube channel. Timmy’s powerful blend of live instrumental performances and high-octane DJ sets has made him a crowd favourite.

Each stop across the four cities will bring in the heat with a sterling lineup of homegrown artists.

Excited for his upcoming India tour, Timmy Trumpet said, “India is next level – every time I perform here, the energy blows me away. The culture, the people, the vibe – it’s like nowhere else in the world. I’m absolutely pumped to be back for Holi. It’s going to be pure madness, and I can’t wait to celebrate with all my amazing fans. Let’s make it a weekend to remember!”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, "Over the years, Sunburn has turned Holi into so much more than just a festival of colours – it’s become a celebration of music, energy and togetherness like no other. This year, we’re thrilled to have Timmy Trumpet headlining the special edition of Sunburn Holi Weekend. Famous for his high-energy performances and the unique way he combines live trumpet melodies with electronic music, Timmy brings something truly special to the stage. His talent and passion promise to make this celebration unforgettable, creating moments that will stay with us long after the music fades."