How Mumbai artist Srushti Rao’s new exhibition at Nehru Art Gallery explores her fascination with time and space

In a chat with Mid-day Online, the artist, who is also a management professional, delves into her latest exhibition, 'Visual Chronologies and Discursive Binaries', and why the concepts of time and space intrigue her, and how it finds a place in her art

Artist Srushti Rao's latest exhibition 'Visual Chronologies and Discursive Binaries' brings together her series of artworks exploring the concepts of time and space. Photo Courtesy: Srushti Rao

Navi Mumbai artist Srushti Rao has been mesmerised by the concept of time and space for as long as she can remember. Such is her fascination with the two subjects that it has trickled into her art over the years and occupies a very important part in her daily discourse too. So much so, that she doesn’t limit it to just her art but also to activities beyond. She shares, “My understanding of the concept of time and space is evolving daily. I read whatever is available in this context: spiritual, philosophical, quantum physics, and astrophysics. I am trying to understand the variables and the perspectives through reading and listening to podcasts.”