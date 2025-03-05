The Mumbai-based music producer dives into her journey and how she navigates it one gig at a time

Tanushree Nekkanti aka DJ Beholdgold has been a disc jockey (DJ) for a little over two years now. Photo Courtesy: Tanushree Nekkanti

Mumbai-based Tanushree Nekkanti has been a disc jockey (DJ) for less than two years but in that time, she has grown by leaps and bounds. The evolution has not only been as a DJ but also a person, who has found her tribe by interacting and collaborating with other female DJs in the industry today.

Already stepping up her game, the Mumbaikar, who is also known as DJ Beholdgold, plays not only at Antisocial in Lower Parel but also Bonobo in Bandra, among other venues in the city.

Interestingly, Nekkanti comes from a background in designing film sets, but along the way, she found her love for music and hasn't looked back ever since.

Ahead of International Women's Day amid a busy schedule, she speaks to mid-day about her journey as a female DJ. She not only dives into her career choice but also how she has found comfort among other female DJs and collaborating with them.

Here are edited excerpts:

What inspired you to become a DJ and when did you start your journey?

I would always go to shows, look at all the equipment and get overwhelmed, and almost overstimulated until I learned how to mix and realised that most of my blockage was mental not physical. My close friends from Bengaluru really inspired me to do this professionally. I started out wanting to play for them at after parties but together, they give me the confidence to be who I am as an artist.

In all the years you have been a DJ, how have you seen the space evolve? Are there more women DJs now than from the time you started?

I’ve not been in the scene too long, maybe less than two years but in that short period, I’ve seen many newcomers, especially younger women who remind me of my early days. It’s always fun meeting more female artists because I find that they’re more open to quirky collaborations in terms of production and even just general content.

While the DJ industry is known to be predominantly male led, do you think that's changing? Is sexism prevalent and does that affect the opportunities you get?

I think talent speaks for itself. I personally have never faced discrimination based on my gender but I can’t comment for the rest of the industry. In fact, I find myself mostly on all-male line ups. So, I’m glad that the promoters I work with, programme me well into events that suit my sound.

Being a DJ means you have to often juggle professional and family life due to late hours. Has that been difficult and how have you managed to navigate it?

Luckily (or some would say unluckily), clubs in India shut quite early, so our gig slot times are not very late at night, at least not compared to the slots in other countries.

Do you face any challenges and has that ever demotivated you or made you think of a career change? If not a DJ, what occupation would you have been in?

I studied architecture in college to do set design for movies but I was very young and my family wasn’t comfortable with me working late hours in the film industry which is kind of funny now that I work in an another industry that has late hours. Although I loved architecture as a major and wouldn’t change my college experience, I feel that my musical journey has given me back everything I’ve put into it. It’s something that comes to me naturally.

Does the pay scale differ from men or has that become better over time?

No, I think the pay scale doesn’t differ based on gender but rather years in the industry, skill and popularity.

Sharing your love for music with other people, where do you play in Mumbai and how many times a week? What's your routine as a female DJ in Mumbai like?

I typically play at places such as Antisocial, Bonobo, Khar Social and Nesco Social, Veranda and Kitty Su. Then there are festival venues and some fun podcasts that we get to play at.

While you play many mixes, do you have to constantly update your knowledge and upgrade your equipment? Where can people find your mixes?

Yes, I am constantly learning and only practice will make you physically better at DJ’ing. You can listen to my mixes on SoundCloud or watch bits of me playing on my Instagram.

If you had to currently create a mix? Which songs would it be? Who would you like to work with in India and abroad?

That is really hard to say. Too many great artists out there. I’m currently working on a bunch of tracks that will have features and bits from some of my current favourite producers.

Last but not the least, what advice would you give to aspiring female DJs in India?

I think it’s best to remember that you’re not in any race with anyone or the industry. Everyone gains success in their own due time so it’s best not to burn yourselves out before you can reach that. Comparison is the biggest killer of confidence so just lock yourselves in, learn as much as you can from the people around you.

Make music. Don’t try to make music similar to that of artists you like. Just dive into it and see where your mind takes you because the constant studying of precedents and favourites might influence your raw creativity.

I’m always happy to help. Reach out to me and I will help you as much as I can, to my best knowledge. I hope that this helped somebody today. Happy Women’s Day!