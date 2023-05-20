How to plan a summer wedding? 5 hacks that will come handy while planning

Organise a fail safe summer wedding with these 5 expert tips

In India, summertime weddings are the most common because of the warm, bright weather, the long days, and the vibrant colours. However, because of the heat and humidity, organising a summer wedding might be difficult. In order to make sure that the party goes without a hitch, it is crucial to keep a few suggestions in mind when organising a summer wedding.

Here are five tips to consider:

Choose the right venue

The venue plays a crucial role in the success of any wedding, especially a summer wedding. In India, summer temperatures can soar to unbearable levels, making it important to choose a venue that is well-ventilated and air-conditioned. If you opt for an outdoor venue, make sure that there are plenty of shady areas, and consider setting up cooling stations or mist fans to keep your guests cool.

Dress for the weather

It is essential to choose the right attire for your summer wedding, not just for the bride and groom but also for the guests. Avoid heavy fabrics like silk and velvet and opt for light, breathable materials like cotton, linen, and chiffon. For brides, lightweight lehengas and sarees with minimal embellishments are perfect for summer weddings. For grooms, linen or cotton suits in light colours are an excellent choice.

Plan your menu wisely

Summer weddings call for refreshing, light, and hydrating food and drinks. Plan your menu around seasonal fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, and mint, and offer plenty of chilled beverages like iced tea, lemonade, and coconut water. Opt for light and flavourful dishes like salads, grilled meats, and seafood, and avoid heavy, oily, and spicy foods that can make your guests uncomfortable in the heat.

Keep your guests comfortable

It's essential to keep your guests comfortable during a summer wedding in India. Set up water stations throughout the venue and provide ample shade and seating areas. Consider providing fans or parasols as wedding favours to keep your guests cool. You can also rent portable air-conditioning units or mist fans to keep your guests comfortable during the ceremony and reception.

Timing is everything

When planning a summer wedding, timing is everything. Consider scheduling your wedding ceremony during the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler. This will not only keep your guests comfortable but also create a romantic and intimate atmosphere. If you must hold your ceremony during the daytime, consider providing sunscreen and sunglasses for your guests.

In conclusion, it's important to carefully consider the needs of your guests when organising a summer wedding in India. You may make your wedding celebration a special and pleasurable occasion for everyone involved by adhering to these five summer wedding advice.

