Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > Summer fashion guide 2023 Beat the Mumbai heat in style with trendy fashion looks

Summer fashion guide 2023: Beat the Mumbai heat in style with trendy fashion looks

Premium

Updated on: 03 April,2023 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

With the arrival of summer in Mumbai, it’s time to stash away your fall clothing and stock up your wardrobe with light and airy outfits to beat the heat in vogue

Summer fashion guide 2023: Beat the Mumbai heat in style with trendy fashion looks

Keep it summery and chic with summer fashion trends for 2023: Photo Courtesy: Kaveri


With the onset of April, the ball for Mumbai’s summer is set to roll. The island city will turn into a melting pot wherein you will radiate heat and sweat bullets. A gola here, and a kulfi there might serve as a temporary respite from the mounting heat and humidity. However, Mumbai’s summer is not for the faint-hearted.

fashion life and style Lifestyle news fashion news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK