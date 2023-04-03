Summer fashion guide 2023: Beat the Mumbai heat in style with trendy fashion looks

With the arrival of summer in Mumbai, it’s time to stash away your fall clothing and stock up your wardrobe with light and airy outfits to beat the heat in vogue

Keep it summery and chic with summer fashion trends for 2023: Photo Courtesy: Kaveri

With the onset of April, the ball for Mumbai’s summer is set to roll. The island city will turn into a melting pot wherein you will radiate heat and sweat bullets. A gola here, and a kulfi there might serve as a temporary respite from the mounting heat and humidity. However, Mumbai’s summer is not for the faint-hearted.