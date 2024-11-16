Ahead of the two-day Independence Rock music festival this weekend, mid-day spoke to 13AD, the pioneers of rock music in Kerala. As they make a comeback in 2024 after 28 years, vocalist George Peter dived into the evolution of rock music in the southern state and their own music too

Rock band 13AD

Earlier this year, Indian rock fans and more particularly those from Kerala knew they were in for a treat when 13AD announced that they would be making a comeback after 28 years. While they had made one earlier in 2008, this one sounds different, especially at a time when India is experiencing an upward surge in indie music and bands making their own music now more than ever before.



Around the time that India was seeing some of its most iconic rock bands like Parikrama in Delhi and Indus Creed (formerly known as Rock Machine) in Mumbai, rock music fans in Kerala were being treated to 13AD. It was a five-piece band that was formed in 1977 in Kochi and instrumental in pioneering rock music in the southern state as it explored blues rock, hard rock and heavy metal while creating original music. They released Ground Zero (1990) and Tough on the Streets (1993).



The band has undergone quite a few changes over the years. Their current line-up has George Peter on vocals, Eloy Isaacs on lead and rhythm guitars, Jackson Aruja on keyboards, Floyd Libera on drums, and Paul K J on bass.



While they are yet to release their first single this year, they have been performing their new material at concerts this year. If that's anything to go by, then their performance at Mahindra Independence Rock 2024 is going to be no different. They will be performing on Day 1 of the two-day iconic rock music festival at 5:35 pm .



In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com , the band's lead vocalist George Peter dives into the inspiration for their reunion. He also talks about the evolution of rock music in Kerala and their own tunes, especially after their reunion.



Here are edited excerpts:



What can fans expect you to perform?

George: Fans can expect a mix of our classic rock from our albums, along with some new material we’ve been working on since reuniting. Performing at Mahindra I-Rock feels incredible, and we’re excited to be a part of it.



What inspired you to make a comeback after 28 years?

The comeback was the result of a mix of nostalgia, passion, and the realisation that our music still resonated with people. Over the years, we kept hearing from fans who missed the sound of 13AD, and that sparked something in us.



In all these years, how have you seen rock music evolve in Kerala?

Rock music in Kerala has come a long way since we started. Back then, it was a small scene with just a handful of bands and limited platforms. But now, there’s a whole community, festivals and the like. Local bands are blending rock with regional music, creating something unique. It’s amazing to see how the genre has grown here.



How has the band evolved over the years?

When we started, we were heavily influenced by classic rock bands, and our sound reflected that raw, energetic style. But as we grew and experienced different things in life, our lyrics and arrangements became more complex. We've explored new sounds and ideas, blending our original rock with modern music while staying true to what makes 13AD unique. Reuniting now, we're bringing those experiences to our music.



While 13AD was on a hiatus, did all of you meet often and compose music? What has kept you all busy?

During our hiatus, we were spread across different parts of the world, but we always stayed in touch. We didn’t often get the chance to meet up and compose, but music remained central to our lives.

Some of us were freelancing, others worked as session musicians, so we were still creating, just in different ways. Those years added new experiences to our lives, which we’re now bringing back into 13AD.



How have you seen the evolution of Indian independent bands switching from covers to making original music?

Back in the 80s and 90s, original rock music from Indian bands was rare; most bands stuck to covers. We were among the few who wanted to make original music and really connect with audiences on that level. Now, there’s a huge shift—more bands are writing their own music and are getting the support to release it. The indie scene has grown massively, with platforms like streaming services and festivals such as I-Rock, that encourage this original work.



You performed your new single 'Nothing Has Changed' earlier this year. Can old and new fans expect an album in the near future? Where do you perform next?

The single is yet to be released. However, we've started performing new material for our concerts. We intend to release them as singles periodically. Our next performance will be in Bengaluru.

