The dance marathon began at 2.34 PM on Wednesday and ended at 2.43 PM on Thursday, continuing non-stop for 24 hours, 9 minutes and 26 seconds

Photo Courtesy: X/Dr Mohan Yadav

Listen to this article Indian classical dance marathon at Khajuraho Dance Festival creates Guinness World Record x 00:00

The 51st edition of Khajuraho Dance Festival, which is taking place from February 20-26 in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, set a milestone on Friday as 139 artists danced for over 24 hours, earning a Guinness World Record for the longest classical dance marathon, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dance marathon began at 2.34 PM on Wednesday and ended at 2.43 PM on Thursday, continuing non-stop for 24 hours, 9 minutes and 26 seconds, the official informed.

According to a post by Madhya Pradesh Tourism on Instagram, the world record performance was conceptualised, composed and produced by percussionist Kaushik Basu, choreographed by Kathak dancer and actor Prachee Shah Paandya, assisted by Avenav Mukherjee, and coordinated by impresario Pratyush Puru Dadhich.



After declaring the performance a world record, the Guinness team presented a certificate to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Taking to X, the CM announced the achievement, writing, “Mandiron ki chhanv mein jeevant hue kala sanskriti ke sabse bade samaroh Khajuraho Nritya Mahotsav mein 139 nartakon ke dal ki 18 samuhon mein Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi aur Odissi shastriya nrityon ki lagatar 24 ghante se adhik tak chali anoothi prastuti ne sabko mantramugdh karte hue Guinness Book of Records mein apni upasthiti darj ki hai (At Khajuraho Dance Festival, the biggest festival of art and culture which came alive in the midst of temples, a unique presentation of Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi and Odissi classical dances by a group of 139 dancers in 18 groups continued for more than 24 hours, mesmerising everyone and registering its presence in the Guinness Book of Records).”

शिल्प और नृत्य कला के अद्भुत संगम की भूमि खजुराहो में बना विश्व रिकॉर्ड...



मंदिरों की छाँव में जीवंत हुए कला संस्कृति के सबसे बड़े समारोह खजुराहो नृत्य महोत्सव में 139 नर्तकों के दल की 18 समूहों में भरतनाट्यम, कथक, कुचिपुड़ी एवं ओडिसी शास्त्रीय नृत्यों की लगातार 24 घंटे से अधिक… pic.twitter.com/ZeN4cwMQcg — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 20, 2025

The event, hosted by the MP Department of Culture, saw performances of Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, and Odissi, the official said.

About Khajuraho Dance Festival

This week-long festival of Indian classical dance takes place annually near Khajuraho Temples in Madhya Pradesh. This is the 51st edition of the festival, which puts spotlight on Indian performing arts.

(With inputs from PTI)