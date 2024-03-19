From financial services to construction and retail, industries are embracing AI at a rapid pace, which is why a workforce having AI skills is essential to unleash a culture of innovation and drive productivity in India

When artificial intelligence (AI) is fully harnessed, Indian workers with AI skills and expertise could see salary hikes of more than 54 per cent, with workers in IT (65 per cent), and research and development (62 per cent) enjoying the highest pay increases, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to Amazon Web Services (AWS), 97 per cent of workers in India expect their AI skills to have a positive impact on their careers, including increased job efficiency and career advancement.

"From financial services to construction and retail, industries are embracing AI at a rapid pace, which is why an AI-skilled workforce is essential to unleashing a culture of innovation and driving productivity in India," said Amit Mehta, Head of AWS Training and Certification, AWS India.

The report surveyed over 1,600 workers and 500 employers in India. Moreover, the report mentioned that 95 per cent of Indian workers indicated a keen interest in developing AI skills to accelerate their careers.

About 95 per cent of Gen Z, 96 per cent of Millennials, and 93 per cent of Gen X workers want to acquire AI skills, while 90 per cent of baby boomers said that they would enrol in an AI upskilling course if it was offered.

Further, the report said that employers expect their organisation’s productivity to increase by 68 per cent as AI technology automates repetitive tasks (71 per cent), encourages learning of new skills (68 per cent), and improves workflow and outcomes (64 per cent).

Workers believe AI could raise their efficiency by as much as 66 per cent.

