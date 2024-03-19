Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Equipped with AI skills You could get a pay hike of over 54 per cent
<< Back to Elections 2024

Equipped with AI skills? You could get a pay hike of over 54 per cent

Updated on: 19 March,2024 04:19 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

From financial services to construction and retail, industries are embracing AI at a rapid pace, which is why a workforce having AI skills is essential to unleash a culture of innovation and drive productivity in India

Equipped with AI skills? You could get a pay hike of over 54 per cent

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article
Equipped with AI skills? You could get a pay hike of over 54 per cent
x
00:00

When artificial intelligence (AI) is fully harnessed, Indian workers with AI skills and expertise could see salary hikes of more than 54 per cent, with workers in IT (65 per cent), and research and development (62 per cent) enjoying the highest pay increases, a new report said on Tuesday.


According to Amazon Web Services (AWS), 97 per cent of workers in India expect their AI skills to have a positive impact on their careers, including increased job efficiency and career advancement.


Also Read: Artificial intelligence can assist, not replace us in treating cardiovascular diseases: Cardiologists


"From financial services to construction and retail, industries are embracing AI at a rapid pace, which is why an AI-skilled workforce is essential to unleashing a culture of innovation and driving productivity in India," said Amit Mehta, Head of AWS Training and Certification, AWS India.

The report surveyed over 1,600 workers and 500 employers in India. Moreover, the report mentioned that 95 per cent of Indian workers indicated a keen interest in developing AI skills to accelerate their careers.

Also Read: How women in artificial intelligence are breaking stereotypes

About 95 per cent of Gen Z, 96 per cent of Millennials, and 93 per cent of Gen X workers want to acquire AI skills, while 90 per cent of baby boomers said that they would enrol in an AI upskilling course if it was offered.

Further, the report said that employers expect their organisation’s productivity to increase by 68 per cent as AI technology automates repetitive tasks (71 per cent), encourages learning of new skills (68 per cent), and improves workflow and outcomes (64 per cent).

Workers believe AI could raise their efficiency by as much as 66 per cent.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Artificial Intelligence culture news lifestyle Lifestyle news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK