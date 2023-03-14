International Day of Mathematics 2023: What you need to know

Every year, International Day of Mathematics is celebrated on March 14. As most people know India has a rich history with mathematics, here are some interesting facts about the day

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Some of the world's best mathematicians are known to have come out of India including the likes of Aryabhatta and Ramanujan, who changed the way we look at the subject in every day life.

Every year, March 14 is celebrated as International Day of Mathematics. Coincidentally, Pi Day is also celebrated on the very same day because the date reads as 3/14, which is also approximately the value of the mathematical constant.

Here are some interesting facts you should know about the day designated to celebrate mathematics:

Date

Every year, since the world already celebrates the day as Pi Day, it is also celebrated as International Day of Mathematics. For 2023, the theme is 'Mathematics for Everyone', originally proposed by Marco Zarco Rotairo, a member of the Trece Martires City National High School in Philippines, according to the International Day of Mathematics website.

History

Led by the International Mathematical Union and supported by different organisations around the globe, the day is only three years old. It was designated by the UNESCO at the 40th session of the General Conference on November 26 in 2019. The first International Day of Mathematics was held on March 14, 2020. While the inaugural theme was 'Mathematics is Everywhere', the 2021 was 'Mathematics for a better world' before 2022 was 'Mathematics Unites'.

Significance and key facts

While International Day of Mathematics is celebrated on March 14, in India, National Mathematics Day is celebrated on December 22, the birth anniversary of well-known Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The self-taught mathematician has made many contributions to the field of mathematics including that of the formulae for the infinite series of Pi. However, much before Ramanujan, Indian mathematician, who is known to have discovered zero, is also called the 'Father of Indian Mathematics'.

Over the years, there are also several films that have been made about these mathematicians including 'The Man Who Knew Infinity' and 'Shakuntala Devi' among others.