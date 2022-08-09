International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples: ‘People don’t know there are many Adivasis in Mumbai’

Every year, the world celebrates indigenous people, or more commonly called Adivasis in India, on August 9. Mumbai has a rich history of tribes living in the jungles but unfortunately not many people know about them. Two Warli tribals tell us about retaining their identity in Mumbai and dealing with misconceptions

Manisha Dhinde (left) is a part of the Warli tribe in Mumbai’s Aarey Forest, known for its Warli art (right). Photo Courtesy: Manisha Dhinde/istock

Manisha Dhinde is a busy woman. Being a part of the Warli tribe in Mumbai’s Aarey forest, the Mumbaikar currently has her hands full. When she is not studying, she is busy protesting near her home in Aarey Forest against the Metro Car Shed construction. The protest, most importantly, has the local tribals themselves who are raising their voices to protect their forest.