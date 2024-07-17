International Reggae Day 2024: 'Reggae music is a niche genre in India; people still associate it with Bob Marley'

As the world celebrated International Reggae Day earlier this month on July 1, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbaikars who love the genre and Indian bands who have been exploring ska and reggae music in the country

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Warren Leitao listens to many different genres of music but reggae music evokes a different kind of feeling for him. He shares, "Reggae music makes me happy because it has a very positive and uplifting lyrics and a nice easy vibe.

It helps my soul when it's down." Leitao has fond memories of one of his earliest introductions to the genre, which he took to after listening to 'Buffalo Soldier'. "My dad had a CD of Bob Marley. He would listen to it every Sunday afternoon with his glass of whisky," he adds.