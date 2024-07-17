Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > International Reggae Day 2024 Reggae music is a niche genre in India people still associate it with Bob Marley

International Reggae Day 2024: 'Reggae music is a niche genre in India; people still associate it with Bob Marley'

Premium

Updated on: 17 July,2024 10:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

As the world celebrated International Reggae Day earlier this month on July 1, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbaikars who love the genre and Indian bands who have been exploring ska and reggae music in the country

International Reggae Day 2024: 'Reggae music is a niche genre in India; people still associate it with Bob Marley'

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Warren Leitao listens to many different genres of music but reggae music evokes a different kind of feeling for him. He shares, "Reggae music makes me happy because it has a very positive and uplifting lyrics and a nice easy vibe. 
It helps my soul when it's down." Leitao has fond memories of one of his earliest introductions to the genre, which he took to after listening to 'Buffalo Soldier'. "My dad had a CD of Bob Marley. He would listen to it every Sunday afternoon with his glass of whisky," he adds. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

culture news life and style Lifestyle news Music Big Hit Music lifestyle Arts and culture

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK