India's music scene is bursting at the seams. In a world full of male DJs, there are women who are taking the path less travelled to become DJs. This International Women's Day, mid-day uncovers some of the many stories and DJ Kibo is one of them

Chandni Ahuja aka DJ Kibo started her career as a DJ in Mumbai and Pune in 2023. Photo Courtesy: Chandni Ahuja

Chandni Ahuja has always been involved in music in some way or the other - as an event curator or even as a voice over artist. So, when she became a full-time disc jockey in 2023, it almost felt natural and like an extension of her love for music, and she hasn’t looked back since then. She shares, “Experiencing the energy that fills a room through sound is what truly inspired me over the years to become a DJ, and the best part is, you are the operator of it. I’ve held various roles in the industry across genres like Dance Hall House, Indie and EDM, which naturally shaped my approach to DJing as a flavourful mix of everything.”

Ahuja’s energy is infectious and one that can be felt through her excitement in trying to create new experiences. She adds, “After I started playing in 2023, I left my job early last year to focus on building my project KIBO —it’s been incredibly fulfilling to do what I love, and I absolutely love what I do.”



Every year, International Women's Day is observed on March 8 around the world. While there are many different kinds of roles that women play daily that often go unnoticed, the rise of those involved in music is equally interesting. While female DJs have always existed, artist like Chandni are redefining the way you look at it today.

Juggling late-nights, male-dominance, equal pay

Being a female DJ seems like a lot of fun but one can’t ignore the fact that the DJ industry has predominantly been known to be a male-dominated space. However, Ahuja, who goes by the stage name DJ KIBO, says that even though she has been a full-time DJ over for the last two years, there have been more women entering the industry and that has been encouraging. “From what I’ve experienced so far, there is a growing presence of women in the scene. It feels like there’s genuine support and excitement for more diverse voices, and I’m grateful to be part of that energy,” she adds.

While she experiences the energy of fellow female DJs, she acknowledges the male dominated space. “Some of those patterns do still show up—whether it is assumptions people make or just how spaces operate. But at the same time, I do feel like things are shifting. There’s a growing push towards balance and inclusivity, which is important. For me personally, while I’m aware of these dynamics, I try to keep my focus on the music, the experience I’m creating and contributing to spaces that feel good for everyone in the room.”

It’s not only juggling the assumptions about female DJs but also the late-night hours that can often seem like a challenge in a traditional household, but Ahuja believes in dealing with it head-on. “Late-nights are definitely a part of the job, balancing that with everything else can be challenging at times – especially when your schedule is the opposite of most people around you.” However, the Mumbaikar says she has been lucky to have people who understand the work and respect the lifestyle that comes with it. “Over time, you figure out a flow that works—protecting your rest, setting boundaries, making sure you’re still showing up for the people and things that matter inside and outside of music. It’s not always perfect, but the love for what I do makes it all worth it,” adds the city-based DJ, who not only performs in Mumbai but also Pune. Every time a challenge comes her way, Ahuja believes in addressing it, but they have never been strong enough to ever reconsider her decision of becoming a DJ.

While one may talk about finding a foothold in the male-dominated industry, and even juggling late-nights, the hurdle of being paid equal to the male counterparts always crops up. Having seen and heard her fair share over the years before entering the industry, Ahuja says things are improving slowly. “But there’s still work to be done when it comes to equal opportunities and standardising fees. With more transparency, dialogue, and collective accountability within the community, things are gradually moving in the right direction,” she adds.

Making her own space

In the meantime, the Mumbai DJ is busy putting her experience of event curation and music to good use by not just playing for people but also hosting a ‘Kibono Party’. “It started as aa playful idea of intertwining music, art and culture under one roof. The name itself is a bit of wordplay on kimonos—we love when people show up wearing them at our parties—but at its core, it’s about creating a space that feels like there is something for everyone – where people can connect beyond dance floors too.”

Being in the creative field, Ahuja constantly spends her time learning her craft and honing her skills to become better at it. “I am constantly digging for new music, downloading and organising, focusing on content, staying updated, and making sure my sets feel current and exciting.” Being a voice-over artist, there is a good balance between recording studios and her home studio and that keeps things fresh for her. “I’ve also been learning production at home, which has opened up a whole new creative process for me. It’s all part of keeping the momentum going—whether through the music I play, the parties I curate, or the sounds. I’m slowly starting to build myself. I’m always thinking of ways to grow The Kibono Party with fresh concepts and collaborations that push the experience even further. In fact, Ahuja says some of her radio sets on SoundCloud, Mixcloud, and YouTube, along with guest mixes for platforms like VegNonVeg, Filth Inc, Newtown Radio, Satyourday, and MRC Radio, plus video sets like Planet Kale and Kitchen Rave on YouTube.

So, what is the one advice she would give to aspiring female DJs today? She expresses, "Focus on the music you love and let that passion guide you every step of the way. Keep putting in the effort, try new things and let your sound evolve. As you grow, nurture a community that supports and uplifts. Every shared experience builds a stronger, more resilient scene. Take up space without hesitation—your perspective is essential, and every step you take paves the way for future artists."