The conclave at the Jaipur Literature Festival will kick off with 'Green Shoots of Big Ideas', featuring Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, who will explore writing economics for children, setting the stage for thought-provoking discussions

Jaipur Literature Festival is all set to take place from January 30 to February 3 in 2025. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto

Jaipur BookMark (JBM) is set to mark its 12th year as South Asia’s leading platform for publishing with a focus on translations and rights. Running alongside the Jaipur Literature Festival from January 30 to February 3 in 2025, JBM offers a dynamic mix of discussions, featuring the potential and power of translations and the release of a comprehensive Rights Catalogue that is annually curated and showcases 58 titles across 10 Indian languages presented by 31 prominent publishers: AI in publishing, new forms of storytelling through games, and understanding inclusivity in children’s books. Notable industry leaders, authors, translators, and publishers will take center stage to share insights and foster collaborations.

JBM announced the Royal Norwegian Embassy as its Country Partner. Highlighting the crucial tole translations play in the global publishing landscape, Ambassador HE May-Elin Stener said, “Norway has been the Country Partner at Jaipur BookMark since its inception more than a decade ago. As founding partners of the event, we are proud of the way the publishers’ forum has developed and its integration into the Jaipur Literature Festival. JBM’s focus on the publishing industry and on translations is an important aspect of literature. We wish JBM all the best and look forward to the event in 2025.”



Programme highlights:

This year, JBM shines a spotlight on Tamil publishing with sessions dedicated to stalwarts and emerging voices, revealing its rich tapestry and global influence. Notable Tamil scholar A.R. Venkatachalapathy will deliver a reflective keynote which will be followed by celebrating milestones in publishing - "Kalachuvadu Turns 30" will honour the publishing house Kalachuvadu Publications’ enduring legacy and global impact.

Other sessions, including 'Scanning the Horizon', featuring Brian Murray, CEO, HarperCollins; 'Roots and Wings', 'Putiya Katru: The Fresh Breeze in Tamil Publishing', 'Perspectives on Practice: Translators in Conversation' will delve into the rich tapestry and nuances of publishing worldwide. The festival forays into new territories by finding out about games such as Shasn that tell stories anew to understand their impact on the literary world in 'New Media - New Narrative Spheres' with filmmaker, entrepreneur and game creator Anand Gandhi and renowned actor and co-creator Vinay Shukla.

Alongside, discussions such as 'Inclusivity in Children’s Publishing' will explore the creation of diverse, accessible content for young readers, amplifying voices that help us understand its dimensions.

The International Publishing Roundtable, Editors’ Roundtable, and Retailers’ Roundtable will unite practitioners to address pressing issues. From the evolving role of rights managers to examining the arena of publishing thrillers, the dynamic trajectories of the Hindi language, and publishing as a passion project, there are many exciting explorations lined up at the JBM 2025.

The Rights Catalogue emphasises the potential for rights sales and exchanges across platforms like films, OTT, audiobooks, and eBooks, both within India and globally.

Each title is meticulously detailed with a cover thumbnail, book blurb, author/translator profiles, pagination, and current rights availability, serving as a vital resource to connect Indian literature with diverse markets worldwide.

Participants can look forward to sessions such as:

• 'Perspectives on Practice: Translators in Conversation' – Insights into the art of translation

• 'How Diverse is My World? Inclusivity in Children's Publishing' – Delving into diversity in children’s literature

• 'AI and Creativity: The Emerging Picture' – Unpacking AI’s influence on creativity

• 'Reading Rights: Crossing Frontiers' – Exploring the global exchange of literary rights

• 'Thrills and Chills: Publishing and Marketing Thrillers' – Navigating the world of crime fiction publishing

• 'New Media – New Narrative Spheres' – Examining the impact of new media on storytelling

• 'Passion Projects: Books Distilled with Love' – Celebrating books born from passion and dedication

• 'A Creative Kinship: The Relationship Between Authors and Editors' – Exploring the unique dynamic between creators and editors

• 'Shades in the Publishing Spectrum: Indies from Britain and India' – Highlighting the interplay between independent publishers from Britain and India

As the conclave draws to a close, the Retailers’ Roundtable, Indian Language Publishers’ Roundtable, and Festival Directors’ Roundtable will ensure attendees leave with actionable insights and new connections.

Namita Gokhale, writer and director, Jaipur BookMark said, “The 2025 edition of the Jaipur BookMark engages with both local and global themes within the publishing ecosystem. It opens up fresh perspectives and provides new insights into the business of books and its evolving technologies and networks.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, remarked, “JBM continues to be a vital platform for the publishing industry, addressing the challenges and innovations shaping the sector. This year’s programme underscores our commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue, celebrating diverse narratives, and driving the evolution of the publishing ecosystem.”

Sharing her views, Manisha Chaudhry, director, Jaipur BookMark, said, "The thoughtfully curated programme of JBM 2025 reflects the evolving and dynamic nature of the publishing industry. With a range of sessions on topics such emerging trends, new narrative forms, the vibrant world of Indian language publishing and the impact of technology on the ecosystem worldwide, this year's event aims to inspire and enlighten all participants."

Line-up of speakers:

This year’s conclave features luminaries such as Esther Duflo, Brian Murray, Anand Gandhi, Kannan Sundaram, Nora Mercurio, Meru Gokhale, Ashok Maheshwari, Jon Pederson, Roger Highfield, and Tiffany Gassouk, among many others.