Jaipur Literature Festival 2025: Jaipur Music Stage unveils line-up of performers celebrating Amir Khusrau, Kabir and more

Updated on: 07 January,2025 04:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In addition to the exceptional performances, the festival will feature a vibrant night market offering a diverse selection of merchandise and cuisine

Dastaan LIVE, an ensemble celebrated for its fusion of poetry, folk, and rock, will bring Kabir’s poetic wisdom to life through the set Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein. Photo Courtesy: Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

Listen to this article
As Jaipur prepares for the 18th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival, the Jaipur Music Stage, running concurrently, has released its spectacular line-up of performers. 


The Jaipur Music Stage will present a diverse array of artists from the Indian subcontinent, offering a rich tapestry of musical genres that reflect a fusion of style, sound, and history.


Here is the full schedule: 


January 30: A Celebration of Khusrau and Kabir
The festival opens with a tribute to two historic poets of India: the 13th-14th century Sufi Amir Khusrau and the 14th-15th-century mystic-poet Kabir Das. This evening will showcase their timeless legacies through evocative performances.

The Amir Khusrau Project by Abhijit Pohankar, renowned for his expertise in Indian classical fusion and the keyboard, will celebrate the sublime verses of Khusrau through their performance. 

Dastaan LIVE, an ensemble celebrated for its fusion of poetry, folk, and rock, will bring Kabir’s poetic wisdom to life through the set Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein.

January 31: Soulful Rhythms
The second evening will feature soulful performances that blend global influences. Kamakshi Khanna, known for heartfelt lyrics and soothing melodies, will bring a unique style to the stage, blending pop, R&B, soul, and folk musical traditions. 

Following her performance, Susheela Raman, known for her captivating voice and her unique blend of world music, Indian classical, and experimental fusion, will take the stage alongside Sam Mills, a pioneer in crosscultural music and guitar artistry; Nathoo Lal Solanki, a 13th-generation maestro of the Nagada and Rajasthani folk traditions; and Chugge Khan, an acclaimed performer rooted in Rajasthani folk, Sufi music, and Indian classical fusion. Together, they will deliver a powerful mix of international and Rajasthani musical traditions.

February 1: The Grand Finale
The Jaipur Music Stage 2025 will conclude with an electrifying grand finale. Hrishi, renowned for his genreblending fusion of classical and contemporary popular music, will deliver a performance that redefines musical boundaries and celebrates innovation. The finale will feature Kailash Kher's Kailasa, whose distinctive sound combines traditional instruments with modern beats. Kher’s soulful and powerful vocals have established the band as a prominent name in the Indian music industry.

More than music
In addition to the exceptional performances, the festival will feature a vibrant night market offering a diverse selection of merchandise and cuisine. 

