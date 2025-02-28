Jimmy Fallon takes a jibe at Elon Musk's decisions through a rap amid federal workers email chaos

Elon Musk, who is leading the advisory body DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) under the Trump administration, is taking steps to downsize federal workforce

Following some controversial decisions by Elon Musk, late-night host Jimmy Fallon performed a rap on ‘The Tonight Show’ scrutinising the tech giant’s business decisions, political affiliations, and more. The roast rap set social media ablaze, drawing both positive reactions and criticism.

Musk, who is leading the advisory body DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) under the Trump administration, is taking steps to downsize federal workforce, including sending employees an email seeking justification of their jobs. It requires them to list down the tasks they have completed in the last week.

Also Read: Share weekly progress or get sacked: Elon Musk to federal workers

Fallon, in his rap, took a jibe on this decision, and also dissected the billionaire’s routine in the past week.

The lyrics read:

Sunday, layoffs.

Monday, speech.

Tuesday, layoffs.

Wednesday, post some memes.

Thursday, fire FDA, get bird flu from RFK.

Friday, get some brunch with YE, he’s now in charge of CIA.

Fallon also made a statement on Musk’s ties to Trump, also referencing the former's son's visit to the White House. Apart from this, the rap also included a mention of the failure of a SpaceX rocket, saying, “Launch a rocket, build a car; both exploded, don’t go far.”

Take a look at the video

Musk has been in the news for several reasons, including his latest directive that included an email sent by his team to many federal employees, asking them to report five specific accomplishments from the previous week within a deadline, or risk being terminated.

In the episode, Fallon also came up with an imaginary sarcastic response from the workers stating their five tasks:

I received this email. I opened this email. I read this email. I laughed at this email. I deleted this email.

Musk’s directive faced extensive backlash from government agencies, with employees refusing to comply with his demands.