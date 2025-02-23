Share weekly progress or get sacked: Elon Musk to federal workers

This came hours after US President Donald Trump lauded Musk’s work, while suggesting him to be more “aggressive”

Elon Musk brandishes ‘the chainsaw for bureaucracy’ in a symbolic display of openness to audit Federal Reserves at an event on Feb 20

In a bombshell announcement, US tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday (local time), asked all federal employees to share the progress they had achieved in their work in the last week and said that failure to respond would be taken as a ‘resignation’.

The email came from the Office of Personnel Management’s new HR email address but had no signature. The subject line reads: ‘What did you do last week?’

“Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager. Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments,” the mail read, as cited by CNN.

The workers were given little more than 48 hours to explain what they accomplished over the last week. However, several of America’s national security agencies, including the FBI, and multiple other federal departments, advised staffers not to respond to the email immediately, suggesting that the broader executive branch was not informed of nor prepared for the demand.

