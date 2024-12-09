In a conversation with mid-day.com, music artiste Jonita Gandhi shares more about her latest single ‘Noorie (Two Sides)’, recalls her experience of opening for Dua Lipa and reveals her future plans

Jonita Gandhi

Listen to this article ‘I tried to keep the soul of the original but give it a fresh sound’: Jonita Gandhi on her new single x 00:00

From delivering Bollywood hits like ‘The Breakup Song’ and ‘What Jhumka’ to bringing her creative ideas to life in non-film tracks like ‘Tu Jaane’ and ‘Love Like That’, Jonita Gandhi’s voice has found a place in diverse playlists. The singer, who also has Tamil and Punjabi songs to her name, recently released her new single – Noorie (Two Sides).

ADVERTISEMENT

The song is a reimagination of an already loved classic ‘Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja’ from the film Noorie, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Nitin Mukesh.

Sharing more about her track, Gandhi tells mid-day.com, “Noorie (Two Sides) is very close to my heart. It’s a song that shows a different side of me, with fresh sounds and emotions. I’ve put a lot of love and effort into it and am already receiving so much appreciation. We put a fresh spin on a song that I’ve always adored.”

If we turn the pages of history and look at recreations of original songs, the outcome is often disappointing. Ask Gandhi how she approached such a critical task, ensuring the essence of the original song is maintained, and she shares, “Recreating a song like Noorie (Two Sides) is tricky because people already love the original. The challenge is to do justice to the original version while making it feel new and authentic to me as an artist. I tried to make sure to keep the soul of the original but give it a fresh sound. It’s about leaning into the nostalgia and giving audiences a new way to enjoy it.”

The track, which released on November 28, garnered loved from a live audience when the singer performed it during her opening act for Zomato Feeding India concert on November 30. “Performing this new single for the first time at Dua Lipa’s Mumbai concert was a memorable moment,” she expresses.

Opening for Dua Lipa

Global pop star Dua Lipa mesmerised fans as she performed her hits in Mumbai recently, and Gandhi’s performance commenced this evening of music.

Sharing her experience, she says, “Opening for Dua Lipa in Mumbai was such an amazing experience! My team and I worked hard to prepare and practised a lot to make sure everything went well. I gave it my all. It was a big moment for me, and I’m so happy it turned out to be unforgettable.”

“The best part was the crowd’s energy—it was electric! Their cheers and excitement made my performance special. Another highlight was meeting Dua Lipa, who was extremely kind and humble,” she adds.

The 35-year-old loves performing live and believes it is the best way to feel connected to the audience. “The energy of singing live and people reacting real time is incredible, and it gives me so much joy to connect with them. Every performance is unique and has a special vibe,” she remarks.

Future plans

The ‘Gilehriyaan’ singer has fresh and exciting music in store for fans. “Next year, there will be more live shows and collaborations. I want to keep growing as an artist and connecting with fans in new ways,” she concludes.