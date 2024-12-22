From the moment Aujla took the stage, the audience was captivated. His performance of hits like ‘Softly’ ’52 Bars’, ‘Winning Speech’, ‘Take It Easy’ was met with thunderous applause

Karan Aujla's performance saw not only Parineeti Chopra but also Vicky Kaushal and Quick Style take to the stage. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

The MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai exploded with energy on December 21 as Punjabi music icon Karan Aujla's 'It Was All a Dream' tour delivered an unforgettable night for over 18,000 ecstatic fans.

The MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai exploded with energy on December 21 as Punjabi music icon Karan Aujla's ‘It Was All a Dream’ tour delivered an unforgettable night for over 18,000 ecstatic fans. Presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the concert showcased not only Aujla's undeniable talent but also the incredible synergy between artists when Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal made a surprise appearance.

From the moment Aujla took the stage, the audience was captivated. His performance of hits like ‘Softly’ ’52 Bars’, ‘Winning Speech’, ‘Take It Easy’ was met with thunderous applause, singing along to every lyric, and an electric atmosphere of pure excitement. His set also included evergreen hits such as ‘Gulabi Aankhen’, ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jana’ and ‘Kala Chasma’

When Kaushal joined him for a performance of their superhit song ‘Tauba Tauba’, the crowd erupted, creating a truly unforgettable moment. Both artists seemed completely in their element, feeding off the incredible energy of the crowd, and the collaboration truly showcased how Punjabi music has arrived. A truly heartwarming moment was when Aujla got emotional as Kaushal praised him for his sustained success and referenced his parents watching from the heavens and beaming with pride for his success. Kaushal said on stage ‘You aren’t Geeta Di Machine, you are Geeta Di Industry. The journey that this man has had he truly deserves to shine like a star that he is today and I’m so proud of him and I know there is one only Karan. Mumbai loves you. Punjab loves you and India loves you and everyone across the globe loves you. I’m so grateful we had the biggest hit of the year together and Karan debuted in Bollywood with me. I’m a big fan of him as a singer and a songwriter.”

Joining Aujla once again on tour, Norwegian dance group Quick Style added a visual finesse to the Mumbai leg of the tour. Parineeti made a quick appearance referring to Aujla as her brother as they performed on ‘Phela Lalkare’ from Chamkeela

Karan Aujla states, “Mumbai you were crazy and it was another incredible milestone on the ‘It Was All A Dream’ tour. To see so many people singing along, celebrating this journey with me, is humbling and inspiring. I’m blessed for all the fan love. Bringing my brother Vicky, Quick Style and Parineeti on stage was a dream come true. It’s a testament to the power of collaboration and community."

Siddhesh Kudtarkar, co-founder, Team Innovation states, "Karan Aujla's 'It Was All A Dream' tour is shaping up to be a defining moment in the Indian music landscape. The scale of the shows, the energy of the crowds, and the unexpected collaborations are all contributing to its extraordinary success. It's a tour that's making waves."

The 8-city ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour is a celebration of Karan Aujla's journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international superstar. The title, inspired by his rise to fame, reflects the dreams he's had and how he's turned them into reality. This tour marks a significant step in his global mission to bring modern Punjabi music to a wider audience, having already broken ticket sales records in Canada, the UK, and New Zealand.