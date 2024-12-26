This year, the festival will welcome France as its guest country, a partnership that will shine a spotlight on French literary traditions, culture, and intellectual thought

Kerala Literature Festival 2025 will have a diverse line-up of over 500 speakers from 15 different countries. Photo Courtesy: Kerala Literature Festival 2025

The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) 2025, one of the country's most prestigious literary festivals, is set to make history with an exciting lineup of speakers and an impressive guest country for this edition. Scheduled to take place in Kozhikode in Kerala from January 23 to 26, 2025, KLF 2025 promises to be a celebration of culture, literature, and global exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the festival will welcome France as its guest country, a partnership that will shine a spotlight on French literary traditions, culture, and intellectual thought. France’s involvement promises to bring a fresh dimension to the festival, with various sessions dedicated to exploring the rich artistic heritage of the country, from its literary classics to contemporary thought leaders.

France’s Ambassador to India, H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of fostering cross-cultural dialogue and celebrating French creativity on such a significant platform.

KLF 2025 has already garnered immense attention with its diverse line-up of over 500 speakers from 15 different countries, making it one of the most anticipated cultural gatherings of the year. The festival will feature a host of distinguished figures, including Booker Prize winners, Nobel laureates, and renowned intellectuals.

Some of the biggest names in the literary and intellectual circles, such as Shashi Tharoor, member of parliament; Ramachandra Guha, historian; Dr. Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel Prize winner; and Jeet Thayil, poet and novelist, will grace the event with their presence. The festival will also welcome artists and thought leaders from various fields, including cinema, science, and business, providing a dynamic platform for dialogue and exchange. Notable speakers include historian William Dalrymple, journalist and author S. Hussain Zaidi, and Booker Prize winner Jenny Erpenbeck.

In addition to these luminaries, a wide range of personalities from various professions will contribute to the festival's rich diversity. Some of the notable figures include flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia, violin maestro Dr. L. Subramaniam, journalist Sunitha Krishnan, and author Manu S. Pillai, who will explore different aspects of literature, politics, and culture. Participants such as Francesc Miralles, novelist; Defne Suman, author; and Abraham Verghese, writer and physician, will bring unique perspectives from fields as varied as travel, music, and environmentalism.

The festival will also feature eminent figures like Nobel Prize winner Esther Duflo, economist; Cheyenne Olivier, French thinker; and T. Sumathy (Dr.), scholar and poet, whose thought-provoking work has inspired audiences worldwide. From storytellers like Durjoy Dutta and Johanna Gustawson to intellectuals like Angela Saini, the line-up ensures a rich and diverse experience for attendees.

The event will also highlight international thought leaders, with speakers such as Georgi Gospodinov, Bulgarian novelist; Philippe Claudel, French author; Michael Hoffman, German poet; and Dan Morrison, journalist and author. These individuals will bring global perspectives on a variety of topics, including history, politics, and the environment. KLF 2025 is not only a celebration of literature but also a gathering of minds from all walks of life, including public figures like Naseeruddin Shah, Indian actor; Ratna Pathak, Indian actress and director; and leading media personalities like Jerry Pinto, Indian author and journalist. The festival’s sessions will be further enriched by the presence of literary voices like poet Arundhathi Subramaniam and novelists Paul Lynch, Irish novelist and Booker Prize winner; Mariko Shinju, Japanese illustrator; and Sophie Mackintosh, British novelist.

Adding a melodious touch to the festival, performances by Ustad Mukhtyar Ali, Ustad Waseem Ahmed Khan, and Priya Purushothaman will captivate the audience, providing a harmonious blend of literature and music. These performances promise to be an unforgettable experience, celebrating the unity of artistic expressions.

With this diverse and illustrious list of speakers, KLF 2025 is shaping up to be an unparalleled event for lovers of literature, culture, and intellectual exchange. The addition of France as the guest country, alongside the participation of such distinguished figures, underscores the global significance of the Kerala Literature Festival and its growing influence on the international cultural and literary landscape. As the festival draws nearer, the excitement continues to build, promising an unforgettable celebration of ideas, creativity, and cultural diversity.

Ravi Deecee, chief facilitator of the Kerala Literature Festival, said, "We are truly excited to welcome France as the guest country for the Kerala Literature Festival 2025. This collaboration brings an incredible opportunity to celebrate the rich literary and cultural traditions of France while fostering a dynamic global dialogue. With over 500 distinguished speakers from around the world, KLF 2025 will be an unparalleled platform for intellectual exchange, creativity, and collaboration. As we continue to grow, our aim is to make this festival a global meeting point for diverse voices, inspiring new ideas and a deeper understanding of the world around us."