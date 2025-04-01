The American comedian is set to come to India for just one show in the city's financial capital this April

Kevin Hart is all set to perform in India for the very first time on April 30. Photo Courtesy: AFP

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart is all set to perform in India for the very first time on April 30, as a part of his 'Acting My Age' tour 2025.

While there are many cities that he can perform in, fans will hope that his sole performance will take place in Mumbai later this month.

A post on Instagram by Zomato's District says, "THE WORLD’S BIGGEST COMEDIAN IS COMING TO INDIA.

The highest-grossing comedian in the world with sold-out global shows, Emmy nominations, and NYT bestsellers—Kevin Hart isn’t just a comic, he’s a cultural force. Now for the first time ever, he’s performing live in India! 🎤

Get ready for an unforgettable night. One city. No repeats.

Tickets drop soon. Download the District app to know more."