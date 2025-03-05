KR$NA, Awich, Jay Park, Masiwei, and VannDa come together to release 'Asian State of Mind’

In an era where K-POP has captured the world's attention, ‘Asian State of Mind’ aims to propel Asian hip-hop into the spotlight, showcasing its diversity and talent

Renowned rap artists Awich,KR$NA, Masiwei, Jay Park, and VannDa have come together to release a powerful new track, ‘Asian State of Mind’ in a move to unite the Asian hip-hop scene. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, bringing together talent from Japan, India, Korea, and Cambodia in a celebration of Asian hip-hop's rising influence.



Initiated by Japanese hip-hop sensation Awich, ‘Asian State of Mind’ aims to be more than just a song—it's a declaration of the Asian rap scene's emergence onto the global stage. The track boldly proclaims, ‘We are coming deep from the east’, signalling to the world that Asian hip-hop is here to stay. Each artist brings their unique style and perspective, proudly representing their respective countries and cultures.



In an era where K-POP has captured the world's attention, ‘Asian State of Mind’ aims to propel Asian hip-hop into the spotlight, showcasing its diversity and talent.



KR$NA shares, "I'm thrilled to be part of this historic collaboration. 'Asian State of Mind' is much more than a song - it's a movement. It's about time we show the world that Asian hip-hop is a force to be reckoned with. This track is a celebration of our cultures and a declaration of our presence in the global rap scene. I'm honoured to be part of this historic collaboration, standing alongside Awich, Jay Park, Masiwei, and VannDa. Together, we're not just making music; we're forging a movement that celebrates our diversity and our shared passion for hip-hop. This is our moment to shine, and I believe 'Asian State of Mind' will be a game-changer for Asian hip-hop, inspiring a new generation of artists and fans alike.”



“Indian rap is on fire—thriving with raw energy and authenticity. Working with Kr$na on ‘Asian State of Mind’ isn’t just about making history, it’s about proving that Asia isn’t watching the game—we’re running it. This ain’t just a ‘first-ever’ collab, it’s a statement. Bar for bar, flow for flow, we show why Indian and Japanese rappers belong at the top. Okinawa to Delhi, real ones link up. Y’all better follow this movement”, said Awich.



'Asian State of Mind’ aims to be a powerful anthem that unites top-tier rappers from across Asia, each bringing their unique cultural and lyrical perspectives to the table. Over a hard-hitting beat, the track delves into ambition, loyalty, success, and the weight that comes with it. It’s more than just chasing wealth and fame—it’s about the deeper purpose behind it all. With sharp wordplay and commanding flows, five rappers trade verses reflecting their rise, struggles, and dominance in the Asian hip-hop scene.



“This isn’t just a song—it’s a statement of Asian solidarity, resilience, and the unstoppable force of a new era in rap”, added Awich.



Rap has seen collaborations in the past, but rarely like this where the entire East unites to tell the world about their existence and, more importantly, to the West.

