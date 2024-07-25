Artificial Intelligence (AI) has permeated and transformed different aspects of education, diversifying possibilities in the field and raising ethical concerns. Educators and experts discuss its scope and reveal the challenges

Only yesterday educators and students struggled to get familiar with the change in classroom settings from physical spaces to screens. Now, they are embracing technology like never before. Digitalisation in education has been happening for almost a decade. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent need to adapt acted as a catalyst in overhauling the education system, leading to a change in the traditional definition of a classroom and opening up multiple avenues of technological integration in learning processes. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one such technology that has permeated and transformed different aspects of education, diversifying possibilities in the field but also raising ethical concerns.



From teaching-learning methods and assignments to curriculum development and innovation, AI is transforming education. What are its possibilities and threats? We speak to educators and subject experts to find out.



Role of AI in Education