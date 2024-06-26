Creating an inclusive workplace: HR strategies for supporting LGBTQIA+ employees

The scarce data about the experiences of LGBTQIA+ employees paint a concerning picture. A queer employee, and diversity and exclusion experts highlight the importance of cultivating inclusive spaces and share initiatives and processes that can be adopted by organisations

Smita Shetty Kapoor and Karthik

LGBTQIA+ employees in India face a significant risk of harassment and discrimination in the workplace. The Indian LGBT Workplace Climate Survey 2016 by Varta Trust, a leading LGBTQIA+ rights organisation, found that 40 per cent of LGBTQIA+ respondents reported experiencing harassment, and over 50 per cent feared termination due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. These findings align with global trends documented by the Williams Institute at UCLA. Their research published in 2021 suggests that up to 38 per cent of LGBTQIA+ workers worldwide experience verbal harassment due to their sexual orientation or identity.