Liked 'Black Warrant'? Here is a guide to nine of India's darkest tales

What is it about true crime that keeps us on the edge of our seats? From chilling documentaries to gripping audiobooks, the genre has a way of pulling us into the minds of criminals and the intricate webs of justice. In India, the love for true crime has skyrocketed, with series like ‘Black Warrant,’ created by the incredibly talented Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, starring Zahan Kapoor, attracting audiences recently. And, for those who can't get enough, there’s a world of true crime audiobooks, films, and series waiting to be explored—each unraveling mysteries that are as fascinating as they are unsettling. Whether you’re a seasoned crime junkie or just dipping your toes into the genre, these stories will leave you spellbound.

Listen

Unfound: True Crime Mysteries of India

It is an intriguing Audible Original podcast series that delves into real-life crimes that have baffled investigators across the country. From shocking abductions to chilling murders, each episode uncovers a new mystery that leaves listeners on the edge of their seats. ‘The Serial Killer’ episode follows the mysterious disappearance of 14-year-old Maltu Agarwal in Calcutta, after he meets a stranger who promises him an acting role, only for him to vanish without a trace. The series continues with ‘The Invisible Yogi,’ a mind-boggling tale of a Himalayan Yogi who manipulated India’s financial world before disappearing into thin air. Many more such intriguing cases await you on this series.

Service: Audible

Death Served Cold

Behind seemingly ordinary lives lie extraordinary tales of darkness. ‘Death Served Cold’ written by popular author Sourabh Mukherjee unearths the chilling truths about India's most dangerous women. Through meticulously researched true stories, it reveals horrifying accounts of those who committed cold-blooded murders over the past three decades. From a wife savoring her husband’s last cries on the phone as he’s killed by her lover, to a teacher harboring a deadly secret for 14 years, these narratives shatter stereotypes about female aggression. A gripping exploration of the human psyche!

Service: Audible

Godfathers of Crime

In Godfathers of Crime, journalist Sheela Raval recounts her fearless three-decade pursuit of India’s most infamous gangsters. Through her personal encounters and bold reporting, she unveils the inner workings of the D Company, the split between Dawood and Chhota Rajan, and the rise of organized crime with global connections. Bold and revealing, this audiobook gives an unprecedented glimpse into a shadowy world that has shaped India’s underworld.

Service: Audible

The Deadly Dozen

Think serial killers are only a Western phenomenon? ‘The Deadly Dozen’ shatters that myth with chilling stories of India's most sinister murderers! From a schoolteacher who poisoned multiple lovers to a mother who turned her daughters into child-killers, and even a 19th-century thug who claimed over 900 lives, these accounts delve deep into their twisted motives and chilling deeds. Prepare for a journey into the dark recesses of human nature that will leave you questioning what truly drives people to kill.

Service: Audible

Khooni: The Crimes of India

Ever wondered about the chilling crimes that lurk in the darkest corners of India? Khooni - The Crimes of India Podcast takes you deep into the heart of these unsettling tales, narrated by two Indian girls who explore the sordid details of each case with a touch of suspense, humour, and a fresh perspective. With each episode, they bring the most riveting stories to light and keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether you're a true crime aficionado or looking for an intriguing listen during their commute, this podcast is sure to leave you questioning the mysteries that lie beneath.

Service: Audible

Watch

No One Killed Jessica

Set in 1999 New Delhi, this film chronicles the story of the tragic death of a young model named Jessica which shook the nation. After refusing to serve a drink at a celebrity party, Jessica is fatally shot by Manish, the son of a powerful politician, who feels untouchable due to his privilege. As Jessica's sister fights for justice against the odds, this film unravels a tale of corruption, power, and an unyielding quest for truth. It's a reminder of the lengths some must go to when the system fails them.

Service: Amazon Prime Video

Dahaad

In ‘Dahaad,’ sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is called to investigate the mysterious deaths of women in public bathrooms, initially believed to be suicides. However, as the case unfolds, Anjali suspects a serial killer is at work, setting the stage for a tense chase. As a determined cop facing unexpected challenges, she must use all her wit and experience to uncover the truth, while grappling with a dangerous criminal. A tale of suspense, this thriller will keep you on the edge.

Service: Amazon Prime Video

The Hunt for Veerappan

This is a gripping docuseries that unravels the life of Veerappan, one of South India's most notorious smugglers. Through four intense episodes, it traces his rise to power, his bloody battles with law enforcement, and the 20-year manhunt that ultimately brought him down. From violent clashes in the forest to the high-stakes abduction of a beloved movie star, this series offers a chilling yet fascinating glimpse into a criminal empire and its eventual collapse. A must-watch for anyone intrigued by true crime tales!

Service: Netflix

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

‘Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case’ delves into the chilling true-crime story of six deaths within one family, all linked to Jolly Joseph. As the investigation unfolds, it uncovers a web of deception, unraveling the dark secrets surrounding the deaths. This documentary takes you through a suspenseful journey, revealing how one woman’s actions led to a series of unimaginable tragedies. It’s a haunting look into a case that still raises questions and sends shivers down the spine

Service: Netflix