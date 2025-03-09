The annual music festival returned for its third edition in India in Mumbai with power-packed performances on the first day. Among the many, Shawn Mendes stole the show with his performance that had him even wear the jersey, coincidentally on the day India plays against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final

During his performance at Lollapalooza India 2025, the Canadian singer wore the Indian team jersey. Photo Courtesy: Karen Fernandes

The first day of Lollapalooza India 2025 started on a high with many different performances. This not only included the likes of Indian favourites like Frizzell D'souza but also Jonita Gandhi among other Indian artists.

It only got better as Glass Animals took over the stage later in the day while Cory Wong performed at the other stage leaving fans to choose between the two but getting to experience the genius of both bands.

It got even better as Shawn Mendes took the stage singing 'Treat You Better' followed by other hits like 'Stitches' along with 'Nothing Holding Me Back' and even 'Senorita' among others. Interestingly, the Canadian singer wore quite a few costumes during the performance that lasted for more than 90 minutes.

While the costumes were in shades of white and black, one that clear stole the show was him wearing the familiar and much-loved Indian cricket team jersey with Virat Kohli's name, on stage. Mendes, who is known for his many hits, not only wore it but also performed till the end with it, showing his love for India. Coincidentally, India plays against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on March 9, and are the favourites to win the tournament, after defeating the Kiwis in the group stage match earlier this month.



Only earlier this week, the singer was spotted shopping in Colaba Causeway while exploring Mumbai like many others who came for the festival.