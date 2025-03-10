The American came on stage on the second day of Lollapalooza India 2025 to perform some of their biggest hits. While they performed, they also gave fans special moments to cherish for life

Billie Joe Armstrong called the fan on stage to perform 'Dilemma' after which he gave him his red guitar. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto

Listen to this article Lollapalooza India 2025: Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong gifts guitar to shocked Indian fan during performance x 00:00

If the first day of Lollapalooza India 2025 was anything to go by after breathtaking performances by Glass Animals and Shawn Mendes, then the second day saw many more but the one by Green Day one was special for fans who attended the performance.

As Billie Joe Armstrong performed some of the American rock band's most popular songs, he interacted with the fans on quite a few occasions. Among them was when he called a fan on stage to play their song 'Dilemma'. While he checked with the fan if he actually knew the song, once the fan confirmed, he called him on stage and gave him his red guitar. The fan, whose name didn't come out, made the most of the opportunity and played his heart out.

While the camera panned to the band members, the fan got his moments of fame as many wished to be him. It only got better for him because when he kissed Billie's guitar, the band leader told him, "You know what, you can keep the guitar". The fan immediately fell to his knees in disbelief and thanked him multiple times before leaving the stage to go backstage.

It was one of the many moments from the night with fans. In another instance, Billie called on another young fan named Sia on stage to sing their famous hit, 'Do You Know Your Enemy'. While she hugged him first and sang her part, he also continued to chant her name as she left the stage making it really special.

At Lollapalooza India 2025, Green Day's performance was one of the most anticipated ones by fans, who sat at the Perry Stage a few hours before the performance. It guaranteed them a front spot.

Noting it was their first time ever in India, Billie said he was really happy to be here. Performing some of the biggest hits, he sang '21 Guns', 'Majority', 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' among others but ended with the classic 'Good Riddance' leaving fans wanting for more.