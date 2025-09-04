With the likes of Playboi Carti and Linkin Park set to take the stage, the day-wise lineup for the two-day music festival has been released, and here’s all you need to know about it

Lollapalooza India 2026 is all set to take place on January 24 and 26 in 2026, less than 10 months after its previous edition that saw the likes of Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson and Glass Animals take the stage in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. With Linkin Park set to perform in the upcoming edition, which is produced by BookMyShow Live in India, along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents, the lineup is extremely interesting as it also has others like Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Fujii Kaze, Kehlani and Calum Scott among other international artists.



The extremely diverse Indian lineup includes the likes of Ankur Tewari, Karsh Kale, Oaff Savera, as well as Pacifist and Gini. Read More

The festival has just announced the day-wise breakup of the lineup, and here’s a glimpse of it:



January 24: Day 1

Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Knock2, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight, Mother Mother, Prithvi Presents, Hamdi, Hot Milk,, Ankur Tewari, MU540, Zoya, Gauley bhai, Nate08, Pho, Still in Therapy, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower, Tape Machine



Opium Presents

Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang

January 25: Day 2

Linkin Park, Kehlani, Lany, Sammy Virji, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, Nubiyan Twist, Baalti, Bunt, Karsh Kale, Oaff Savera, Mxrci, Sen, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Excise Dept, Rudy Mukta, Trance Effect