Love wine? Here's why you need to attend this immersive theatrical play in Mumbai explores wine drinking culture

It is a hilarious one-hour performance that roasts the nuances of wine connoisseurship in a delightful mix of Hinglish, making it relatable and entertaining for everyone

Experience vibrant dance and music performances woven into the storytelling. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Vino di Bella Wines presents the first immersive theatrical play "A Vineyard Story," centered on wine culture—an exciting fusion of art and beverage.

Indulge in a curated experience that pairs two glasses of premium wine with gourmet nibbles, perfectly designed to complement the unfolding narrative. Immerse yourself in the action with intimate theater seating that encourages interaction between the audience and performers, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Delve into the social and cultural aspects of wine drinking, as the play captures the joy and love surrounding this elegant beverage.

Explore a dedicated art and souvenir station inspired by wine culture, allowing you to take a piece of the experience home with you. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a curious newbie, this event offers a fun, educational experience that will elevate your appreciation for wine.

Connect with fellow wine enthusiasts, theater lovers, and young professionals in a relaxed yet sophisticated setting, making it a perfect evening out.

Tickets are priced at Rs 3000 (all-inclusive) and are available on BookMyShow.

Event Details:

What: A Vineyard Story: An Immersive Theatrical Play

When: October 26

Time: 6 pm onwards

Where: Mansion, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Ticket price: Rs 3,000 (includes play, 2 glasses of wine, gourmet nibbles)