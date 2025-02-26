Maha Shivratri 2025 | Music and devotion go hand in hand: B Praak

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, B Praak opens up on the inspiration behind starting a label dedicated to devotional songs, and discusses the connection between music and devotion

B Praak and Jaani recently launched a devotional music label

B Praak, the voice behind hit songs like ‘Teri Mitti’ and ‘Heer Aasmani’, recently released the song ‘Mahakaal’, which pays tribute to the divine energy of Lord Shiva.

Speaking to mid-day.com on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, B Praak reveals the inspiration behind creating devotional songs under a dedicated label, saying, “I believe that music has the power to heal, inspire and bring people closer to their faith. Growing up, I was surrounded by devotional music and saw how deeply it connects people with their emotions and spirituality.”

“Over the years, I have worked on many songs that have touched people’s hearts, especially in the patriotic space. That’s why I wanted to create a dedicated platform to produce devotional music. This label is my way of giving back – of creating something pure and meaningful that people can turn to when they seek peace, strength or simply a moment of connection with the divine,” he adds.

The singer and music composer reveals that his vision is to produce high-quality devotional songs that resonate with listeners, and provide people with music that becomes a part of their daily prayers, moments of peace and spiritual journey.

Music and devotion

Devotional music has been an important part of India’s spiritual traditions since ancient times. Sharing his thoughts on the same, B Praak says, “Music and devotion go hand in hand because music has the power to elevate us to a higher state of mind. Devotional music has existed for centuries because it helps people connect with God in a very personal way.”

“It doesn’t matter which language or culture you belong to—when you hear a devotional song, you feel its power. Whether it’s a bhajan, a shabad, or any other spiritual song, music carries the emotions of devotion, surrender and gratitude. It creates a sacred space where one can feel closer to the divine. As an artist, I feel blessed to create music that touches people’s hearts and helps them find comfort, strength, and hope in their faith,” he further expresses.

Creation of the song Mahakaal

The track was released on February 17, 2025, under Kripa Records, the new devotional music label founded by B Praak and lyricist Jaani. Mahakaal is the second song under the label, the first one being the bhajan ‘Aayiye Ram Ji’, sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

For B Praak and Jaani, the creation of this tribute to Lord Shiva was a magical process, with the final outcome being different from what they had initially envisioned. Describing the moments that led to its creation, B Praak says, “Jaani and I were in the studio one night, and I initially had something completely different in mind for the tune. But I must say, the energy that night was something else. As we started composing and writing, everything just flowed effortlessly. It felt like Shiva himself had blessed us to create this song. The experience was beyond anything we had felt before. In fact, some of the instrumental sounds you hear in the song were actually played with my mouth. That night in the studio was incredibly special and intense.”

Given his connection with Lord Shiva that shines through in the song, we ask if there’s any learning from Mahakaal’s life that he holds close to his heart, and he is quick to say, “Put in all your hard work and effort, and trust the process.”