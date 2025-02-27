Breaking News
Maha Shivratri 2025 Sadhguru reveals a unique teaching with its religious significance

Maha Shivratri 2025: Sadhguru reveals a unique teaching with its religious significance

Updated on: 27 February,2025 01:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Celebrating the 'Great Night of Shiva', the Indian guru said it is a night for immense possibilities to accelerate one's spiritual growth and evolution

Indian guru Sadhguru is the founder of Isha Foundation. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Maha Shivratri 2025: Sadhguru reveals a unique teaching with its religious significance
As followers of Lord Shiva celebrated Maha Shivratri this week, Indian guru Sadhguru and founder of Isha Foundation, shared a unique teaching that combined religion and life earlier today. 


In a tweet on X, Sadhguru said, "The darkest night of the year is the Great Night of Shiva – #Mahashivratri – because Darkness is all-pervading & it is in this lap of emptiness that all Creation has happened. The darkest night is a night ripe with immense Possibilities to accelerate one's spiritual growth and evolution. A night not just for wakefulness but for Awakening - Sg."


Diving into the importance of the day, he says the day is one for immense pollibities that one should make the most of to accelerate one's spiritual growth. In the process, he says it is important to learn the difference between wakefulness and awakening.


Interestingly, his message comes on the night that coincides with the Maha Kumbh Mela concluding after it started on January 13 and saw thousands of devotees visit over time. 

 

