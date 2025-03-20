Celebrated annually on Rang Panchami in the Hindu month of Falgun, the Bagad Yatra symbolises the fulfilment of vows (navas) made to Lord Bhairavnath

Devotees attend Bagad Yatra at Bavdhan village in Satara district (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Thousands of devotees participate in traditional Bagad Yatra on Rang Panchami x 00:00

Hues of pink 'gulaal' and chants in praise of Lord Bhairvnath marked the traditional 'Bagad Rath Yatra' at Wai in Maharashtra's Satara district as thousands of devotees from across the state attended the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrated annually on Rang Panchami in the Hindu month of Falgun, the Bagad Yatra symbolises the fulfilment of vows (navas) made to Lord Bhairavnath.

One of the most striking features of the festival is a chosen devotee, known as 'Bagadya', being suspended from a high wooden post using an iron hook as a way of fulfilling the vows.

On Wednesday, thousands of people, with 'gulaal' colour smeared on their faces and chanting "Kashinathacha Changbhal" (hail Lord Kashinath), assembled at Bavdhan village in Wai to take part in the festival, a reflection of Maharashtra's deep-rooted cultural heritage.

At the heart of the festival is 'Bagad', a massive wooden chariot', crafted by the local carpenter community.

Its aladandi (axle) is traditionally made of sandalwood, while its wheels are carved from stone. The sturdy Khillar bullocks, known for their exceptional strength, pull the chariot, which weighs 2 to 3 tons.

This year, Ajit Nanavare was chosen as 'Bagadya'. The 50-foot-tall Bagad was pulled for nearly five kilometres with the help of multiple bullocks.

According to devotees, the Bagad Yatra dates back 350 years.

The chosen 'Bagadya' observes a strict five-day fast, consuming only Neem leaves and abstaining from water, while residing in the temple until the main day of the yatra.

The Bagad, a large chariot, consists of two massive stone wheels. A 10-foot-long pole is connected to an 18-foot-tall tiger-mouth post, with a 40-foot-tall bamboo structure attached at a precise angle, from which the chosen 'Bagadya' is suspended.

The festivities begin on the eve of the yatra with 'Chhabina', with a palanquin procession of the deity being taken out.

On the panchami day, the Bagadya is taken to the banks of the Krishna river for a ritual bath before being suspended from the hook, as the chariot is drawn through the rugged farm paths amid chants of "Kashinathacha Changbhal".

"The Bagad Yatra is a symbol of unity for Bavdhan's villagers, with the entire community coming together to ensure its success. Every task is carried out with deep devotion, guided by the chants of 'Kashinathacha Changbhal'," said Dhananjay Ghodke, a devotee from the village.

"This powerful invocation serves as both inspiration and strength, making even the most demanding tasks, such as erecting the huge g bamboo structures and assembling ladders, seem effortless," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever