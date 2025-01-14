Makar Sankranti 2025: People in Gujarat celebrate with kite flying, traditional festivities

Kite flying is an integral part of Makar Sankranti, and people across the state throng to their rooftops to have a glimpse of the colourful skyline

The people of Gujarat on Tuesday celebrated the festival of Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan, with fervour.



Kite flying is an integral part of this festival, and people across the state throng to their rooftops to have a glimpse of the colourful skyline or to immerse themselves in kite flying.



In his message to the state the CM Bhupendra Patel said, "Salutations to Lord Suryanarayan and warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. May this auspicious festival of nature worship bring prosperity, progress and happiness to everyone's lives, may our state and country attain new heights of development, and may the spirit of brotherhood in society become stronger."



Meanwhile, Gujarat Tourism Corporation has organised the 'International Kite Festival - 2025' from January 11 to January 14. Events will be held at the Statue of Unity (Ekta Nagar), Rajkot, and Vadodara on January 12, and at Surat, Shivrajpur, and Dhordo on January 13.



This year, 143 kite flyers from 47 countries, alongside 52 kite flyers from 11 Indian states, are participating. A total of 417 kite flyers from 11 cities in Gujarat are also joining the festivities. In total, 153 global kite flyers from 55 countries, 68 national kite flyers from 12 states, and 865 local kite flyers from 23 cities across Gujarat will be part of this celebration, the release added.



This year, kite flyers from Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam are participating in the International Kite Festival 2025, the release mentioned.



Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm on Tuesday. The festival marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, heralding the beginning of Uttarayan. On this occasion, bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna during Makar Sankranti is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual merit.



The day is also dedicated to acts of charity and devotion. Traditional dishes such as sesame-jaggery laddus, khichdi, and other festive treats grace the occasion. Kite flying, symbolising vibrant energy, and cheer, is a cherished tradition on this day.

The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi.

