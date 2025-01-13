From South Indian sadhyas to the Gujarati undhiyo, the festive season of Sankranti caters to everyone’s palate. Here’s a list of the best places in the city to head to if you plan to tuck into these delicacies

Kasundi paneer paturi

Listen to this article Makar Sankranti 2025: Best places in Mumbai to indulge in festive delicacies x 00:00

Bengal eats

ADVERTISEMENT

This restaurant is known for patishapta, a Bengali dessert delicacy that comprises a light crêpe filled with kheer. They also offer a classic Bengali dish, kasundi paneer paturi, which is paneer wrapped in banana leaves and infused with the tangy goodness of mustard.

AT Oh! Calcutta, Shalimar Morya Park, off New Link Road, Andheri West; Vashi; Tardeo.

CALL 7718867928 (Andheri)

COST Rs 425 onwards

Vegetarian feast

This vegetarian eatery in Andheri West offers a full festive feast, which leaves you with time to focus on celebrating with loved ones.

AT Swadesh Restaurant, 7 Bungalows, JP Road, Andheri West.

CALL 9867787444

Dine in this Pongal

This space offers a homely, light on-the-stomach pongal as a part of their vegetarian sit-down buffet during the festive season.

AT South of Vindhyas, the Orchid, Vile Parle East.

CALL 7506010316

LOG ON TO theorchidhotel_mumbai

COST Rs 1,799

South India’s pride

Drop by for thinai rawa dosas, navadhanya idlis and rasam shots, in addition to their pongal, which is a part of the breakfast menu.

AT Madras Diaries, Hill Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9967211901

LOG ON TO @madras.diaries

COST Rs 150 onwards

Robust flavours

Head over to Colaba for a taste of Punjabi specials from til ka chikki and til ka laddoos added to their famed menu this week.

AT Kailash Parbat, Narayan Building, 1st Pasta Lane, Colaba.

CALL 918928057046

Stuffed with sadhyas

Try this curated South Indian delight for Pongal, with 35 dishes from the appam and murukku to the creamy ven Pongal and sweet sakkarai pongal packed into one sitting. They also offer take-away boxes of the curated menu for the festive season.

AT Santosham, CT 143, Mahavir Compound, Chandivli; Thane; Powai.

LOG ON TO @santoshamfoods

CALL 8108106447

COST Rs 699 onwards

Healthy bites

If you are looking for something healthy, try this Charni Road outlet that will curate a menu that includes vegan mango lassis, gajar halwa and a no-oil undhiyo this year.

AT Dr Amit’s Kitchen, 89, Shop 4, Ishwar Bhavan, Charni Road.

CALL 9820959869

Camp delights

From til mawa ladoo to gajak and rewari, this Chembur mithai adda has lined up a range of special offerings to celebrate, Sankranti or Lohri, as you please.

AT Jhama Sweets, CG Road, Chembur; Meghdoot Building, Sion East; Sector 17, Vashi.

LOG ON TO jhamasweets.com

CALL 8260335577 (Chembur)

COST Rs 340 (Til mawa laddoo); R180 (rewari); Rs 265 (gajak)

Indulgent feast

If you plan on celebrating Pongal luxuriously, try out the vegetarian pongal as a part of their Harvest Brunch. They also have a sweet version for the

dessert enthusiasts.

AT Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel.

CALL 9967211901

LOG ON TO @itcgrandcentral

Going traditional

You can’t go wrong with sumptuous Gujarati fare on Sankranti. This diner has been serving traditional delicacies since 1945, and is the place to be if you want to try some lip-smacking undhiyo and adadiya this season.

AT Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, 31, Dadiseth Agiari Lane, Marine Lines.

CALL 22069916

Also try

. AT Soam, Babulnath Road, Girgaon. CALL 23698080

. AT Gujjubhai Ni Thali, Kemps Corner. CALL 907632324

. AT Godwa, Ramkrishna Apartment, Borivli West.CALL 28988308