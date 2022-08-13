Make room for the young: Here’s how study spaces in Colaba and Worli are helping students

'Shelf Life' is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. This week Mid-Day visits Worli’s Abhyas Galli and Colaba Study Centre to see how a metropolitan city that’s starved of space is making room for the youth from economically weaker sections to study and engage

Annie Shekhar Study Centre at Colaba. Photo Courtesy: Manjeet Thakur/ Mid-day file pic

“I have been coming to this study centre for five years now. I passed my Class 10 board exams with 92 per cent while I was studying here and since it is just five minutes from the bus stop, it is easily accessible too,” says 22-year-old Vijay Rathod, a resident of Cuffe Parade’s Ambedkar Nagar and a regular visitor at the Annie Shekhar Study Centre at Colaba’s Cooperage ground.