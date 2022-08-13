Breaking News
Four killed as SUV hits stationary truck in bid to save stray cow in Chandrapur
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Make room for the young Heres how study spaces in Colaba and Worli are helping students

Make room for the young: Here’s how study spaces in Colaba and Worli are helping students

Premium

Updated on: 13 August,2022 12:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sarasvati T | sarasvati.nagesh@mid-day.com

Top

'Shelf Life' is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. This week Mid-Day visits Worli’s Abhyas Galli and Colaba Study Centre to see how a metropolitan city that’s starved of space is making room for the youth from economically weaker sections to study and engage

Make room for the young: Here’s how study spaces in Colaba and Worli are helping students

Annie Shekhar Study Centre at Colaba. Photo Courtesy: Manjeet Thakur/ Mid-day file pic


“I have been coming to this study centre for five years now. I passed my Class 10 board exams with 92 per cent while I was studying here and since it is just five minutes from the bus stop, it is easily accessible too,” says 22-year-old Vijay Rathod, a resident of Cuffe Parade’s Ambedkar Nagar and a regular visitor at the Annie Shekhar Study Centre at Colaba’s Cooperage ground.

Lifestyle news mumbai colaba worli culture news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK